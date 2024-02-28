"Not trying to troll, just stating a fact" - NHL fans react as Vegas Golden Knights reach historic milestone in record time

The Vegas Golden Knights have become the fastest team in NHL history to reach 300 wins. This milestone was accomplished in their 514th game, a 6-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. They surpassed the Edmonton Oilers, who achieved their win in their 542nd game.

Since 2017, the Golden Knights have exceeded expectations for expansion teams, impressing the hockey community with their success.

They made an impressive journey to reach the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season. Their remarkable feat of securing 13 victories during that debut playoff run still stands as a record.

However, the Golden Knights success didn't end there. In 2023, they clinched the Stanley Cup after triumphing in a five-game series against the Florida Panthers in the showdown.

The significance of the Golden Knights' rapid accumulation of 300 wins has sparked widespread reactions from fans.

One fan commented: "They were also the first team to benefit from the new expansion draft rules. Not trying to troll, but just stating a fact. Their expansion draft was unprecedented."

Here are some fan reactions:

This season, the Vegas Golden Knights have a 33-19-7 record and rank second in the Pacific Division with 73 points. The Golden Knights will meet the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs

The Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 win at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday ended the Leafs' seven-game winning streak.

In the second period, Ivan Barbashev scored for Vegas at 9:11 with an assist from Michael Amadio. Mason Morelli made it 2-0 a few minutes later. Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Toronto before William Karlsson restored the two-goal advantage for Vegas to make it 3-1.

The Golden Knights dominated the last period. Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, with Nicolas Roy adding the final goal. Ryan Reaves scored the Leafs' second goal. Marchessault and Shea Theodore each scored three points for Vegas. Adin Hill made 29 saves to secure the victory.

In the post-game interview, Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said:

“Brought their game to a different level. We just made too many mistakes and just didn’t earn enough opportunities.”

The Maple Leafs will try to rebound when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.