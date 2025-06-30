  • home icon
  • "Not worth over 6 mil", "Steal": NHL X debate Matthew Knies' $46.5 million/6-year Maple Leafs extension

By ARJUN B
Modified Jun 30, 2025 01:27 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Fans debate Matthew Knies' $46.5 million/6-year Maple Leafs extension - Source: Imagn

Matthew Knies' new contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs sparked plenty of chatter among hockey fans. On Sunday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Knies inked a six-year deal worth $46.5 million. It carries an average annual value of $7.75 million.

As soon as the news broke, reactions poured in across social media. Some fans questioned the size of the deal, as one wrote:

"He's not worth over 6 mil"
Meanwhile, another fan thought it was a good deal, as they commented:

"Steal"
Here are some fan reactions.

"If you combine Tavares and Knies salary going forward--they are the same as the combined amount last year. In other words, NO NEW CAP ROOM. Treliving is hilariously bad at his job." one fan wrote.
"I like the deal, should prove to be good value for Leafs. But, I'm not seeing any sort of discount here.Knies did very well for himself," another fan wrote.
"He could have bet on himself with a shorter contract and made bank when the salary cap increased." a user wrote.
"Man, they really need to close the income tax loophole, all these players taking discounts to stay in Toronto, first Tavares, and now Knies, someone do something!," another user wrote.

Matthew Knies tallied 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in the regular season games. He also added five goals and two assists over 13 playoff games, proving his value on both ends of the season.

