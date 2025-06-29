Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving makes his thoughts clear on trading Mitch Marner’s signing rights

Brad Treliving, the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, spoke on Sunday about Mitch Marner’s situation. Marner is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. There has been speculation about a possible trade involving his signing rights. Treliving made it clear he is not ready to share many details yet.
"You'd always like to get something, right?" Treliving said. "That's not always the case. That's probably as far as I want to get into it, but we'll see how things go."
If the Leafs trade Marner’s rights before July 1, the new team could sign him to an eight-year deal. Marner is expected to ask for a salary of $13 to $14 million per year.
The Maple Leafs were once again knocked out of the playoffs, and this time in round 2 by the eventual champions, the Florida Panthers. Treliving believes the team needs a change in its approach, adding that some of the team’s DNA needs to change.
"There's some DNA that has to change in our team," Treliving said, via NHL.com. "If you keep getting to the same result... (and) That's on me going forward."
Marner has been a key player for the Leafs since 2015, when he was drafted fourth overall. After nine seasons with the Leafs, he is 28 and still without a Stanley Cup championship win. The Leafs have won only two playoff series with Marner in town, and now his future with the Leafs hangs in the balance.
Brad Treliving has hinted at Mitch Marner becoming a free agent
Earlier on Thursday, Brad Treliving said they are in talks with Mitch Marner and his agent Darren Ferris, but Marner is likely to become a UFA.
"We've had communication... I'd probably describe it [that] unless there is significant change here, I would anticipate he's going to hit the market...," Treliving said, via NHL.com. "We'll see where things go."
There are reports that the Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights have talked about a possible trade. But, according to insider Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs will go after the Golden Knights for tampering charges if they land Mitch Marner.
After the Maple Leafs' playoff exit, questions started to grow about Mitch Marner’s future. In his exit interview, Marner said he loves playing in Toronto. But he didn’t clearly say if he wants to stay. Later in June, Marner canceled his yearly charity event in the city.
With that being said, it seems highly likely that he will at least enter free agency.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama