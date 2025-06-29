NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs ‘going after’ Golden Knights for tampering charges if they land Mitch Marner, per insider

As per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs might file tampering charges against the Vegas Golden Knights over Mitch Marner. Marner is one of the top players set to become a free agent on July 1. His six-year, $65.4 million contract finished this season, and he is approaching free agency.

Friedman spoke about Mitch Marner on Sunday's episode of the "32 Thoughts podcast."

"There has been some talk that if Marner goes to Vegas, the Maple Leafs are going after the Golden Knights for tampering," Friedman said.

"Again, I have no proof that Vegas is guilty of anything, but it's a time around the league where teams are extremely sensitive about it, and as a couple of GMs told me on Saturday, they think the NHL is itching to try and make an example out of someone."

Marner was drafted fourth overall in 2015 and has played nine seasons with the Leafs. Marner has scored 741 points in 657 games, while also being good on defense.

Last season, he scored 102 points in 81 games, a career high. He was also seventh in Selke Trophy voting, showing strong defensive play. Since signing his current contract in 2019, Marner has been a near-hundred-point producer for the Leafs.

A sign-and-trade would allow the Leafs to get something in return for Marner, and according to reports, Vegas has a strong interest in acquiring him. However, the picture would be different if Marner signs with Vegas in free agency, and this is why the Maple Leafs might file a complaint in that eventuality, as pointed out by Friedman.

If the Golden Knights contacted Marner or his agent early, it could be tampering. NHL teams are not allowed to talk to free agents before July 1 unless they own their rights. If proven, the league could fine Vegas or take away draft picks, and Friedman believes the NHL may be ready to punish a team to set an example.

Brad Treliving's comments on Mitch Marner's situation

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to avoid losing Mitch Marner for nothing. Earlier on Saturday, while speaking to the media, Leafs' GM Brad Treliving made some interesting comments on Marner's situation.

"I think you’d always like to get something, right?" Treliving said, via Toronto Sun. "That’s not always the case. That’s probably as far as I want to get into it. But we’ll see how things go."

The Leafs want to improve their roster this summer, and Mitch Marner's situation is a big part of that plan. Whether he is traded, re-signed, or leaves in free agency, the upcoming two days will be important.

