"Nothing about this is acceptable" - NHL fans condemn racist remarks hurled at South Asian community as young Canucks fan drops F-bombs in viral video

NHL fans online have condemned the use of racial slurs directed at a young Canucks supporter following a viral video showing him making offensive comments about the Nashville Predators and some Edmonton Oilers players.

In the viral clip, a young fan, likely to be around 10 years old, sporting a Canucks jersey and surrounded by fellow fans, can be heard insulting the Predators and Oilers while playing, saying:

"The Nashville Predators can s*ck my d*ck, all they want. The Vancouver Canucks are going to win it...f*ck Zach Hyman....f*ck Jack Campbell, yeah."

The young Canucks fan in the video appeared to be from the South Asian community. Here's the video:

While in sports, it's common for fans to get really hyped up, but some fans can go too far. The disrespectful remarks from the young Vancouver fan shown above in the video sparked a wave of negative reactions, including racial slurs from other fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Canucks Oilers series will be great for hockey, and both fanbases should have fun. What is not fun is racism and I have seen far too much directed at South Asian Canucks fans these past few days and Oiler fans have ignored their fellow racist fans, here it is:"

One fan was spot on in calling out the unacceptable behavior of those using racial slurs towards the young fan, saying:

"Nothing about this is acceptable. Not the racism, or grown adults egging a kid on to act like this. You can cheer for/against a team without acting like a loser, racist or thug. I'm in Van for this series, wear my Oil jersey everywhere, and have nothing but laughs with nucks fans."

Another fan chimed in:

"Sadly this is what Elons version of Twitter has become. Free speech!! Even if it includes hate speech. Sad times."

"If there is an Oilers fan spewing racist or bigoted comments, I block and move on. I won’t engage with them and give them the attention they are so desperately seeking. I do the same with fans of other teams," one fan wrote

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

"Both sides here are way out of line and such an ugly look. People need to learn to represent your team, your country, your race, your family with class, dignity and respect. Words mean nothing when spewed out of disrespect," one X user wrote.

"I feel like there were also lots of comments denouncing these comments. I read them earlier in the day though so I didn’t see all of these. It’s disturbing how many people think this is ok. I hope every one of them was reported multiple times, another chimed in.

"Don’t see them identifying as an oilers fan or even from Alberta but ok," one fan opined.

The Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers will go head-to-head in Round 2 of an all-Canadian series. Game 1 takes place at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers fans engaged in a fight during season opener

During the season opener between Vancouver and Edmonton back in October last year, a fight broke out between both teams's fan bases towards the end of the game of their season opener.

The incident appeared to start with a confrontation involving an Oilers fan who may have been intoxicated, facing off against a row of Vancouver fans.

Watch the video here:

After a heated exchange of words, one of the Vancouver fans threw a punch, causing the group to tumble down the stairs and into the seats of the adjacent section. Subsequently, several other fans joined in and the police and Rogers Arena staff intervened shortly after to manage the situation.