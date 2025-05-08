"Nylander aura is just different": NHL fans react as Leafs' William Nylander wears same suit to 3 consecutive playoff games 

William Nylander wore the same suit to three straight playoff games. He arrived at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto wearing the same outfit for Game 2 of their Round 2 playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Fans have noticed this trend after NHL insider Elliotte Friedman pointed out this fashion trend during Sportsnet's live broadcast.

Sportsnet shared a video on X/Twitter before Game 2 against the Panthers on Wednesday.

"We have noticed a fashion trend with one of the top scorers of the playoffs, William Nylander," Friedman said. "This is the suit he wore against Ottawa in Game 6, he had two goals and one assist as the Maple Leafs knocked out the Senators.

"Game 1 he forgot his pass but he remembered to wear the same suit, two goals and one assist for Nylander. So, tonight Game 2, you know it, William Nylander is back in the same suit," he added.

The video showed Nylander in the same grey suit again, and fans started reacting to it on X:

“Nylander aura is just different," one fan said.

“The suit is off to Florida. Go Willy," another fan wrote.

"Hahaha what a old school outfit" another fan mentioned.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Willy Styles For A Reason #LeafsForever," a fan said.

"That suit is going to FLA with Styles!" one fan added.

"Marchand is going to own leafs," another fan wrote.

William Nylander scores for 3rd straight game

William Nylander has shown up for the Toronto Maple Leafs this playoffs. He scored for the third straight night against the Panthers to tie the game 2-2 with a backhand shot. The Leafs won 4-3 at home and Nylander has now scored three goals in two games this round.

After the game, head coach Craig Berube praised Nylander’s performance. He said Nylander does not feel pressure and enjoys big moments.

“He doesn’t feel pressure,” Berube said via Sportsnet on Wednesday. “There’s no too big of a stage for this guy. He thrives on this stuff in my opinion and he looks forward to it and he wants to be in all those critical situations.

"And when he smells something, he is there. You know, That goal was just – that's just high as it can get, in my opinion with hands. He has great great skill with his hands," he added.

Nylander has scored 45 goals and 84 points in the regular season. Previously, in Game 1 against Florida, Nylander scored two goals and one assist.

Game 3 between the Maple Leafs and Panthers takes place at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

