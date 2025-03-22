"Obsessed with this jacket": Matthias Ekholm's wife Ida shares a click of Team Sweden jacket from Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren’s apparel brand

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, launched her sportswear brand, Sports Club Atelier, last year in December. On Friday, McDavid’s teammate Mattias Ekholm’s wife, Ida, shared a picture of the Team Sweden jacket from Sports Club Atelier, which was launched during the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament.

Ida Björnstad shared a story on her Instagram account featuring her wearing the dark blue jacket with an embroidered Team Sweden logo on the back. The logo had a Swedish flag inside a shield, with the words “Sweden” in gold cursive letters below.

The jacket also has three yellow crowns on the upper back representing the Swedish national symbol. Below the main logo, the name of the brand was visible. The photo was probably taken during the Oilers vs. Jets game at Rogers Place on Thursday.

“Also obsessed with this jacket,” she wrote in the caption and tagged Lauren Kyle and Sports Club Atelier.

via Instagram /@ibjornstad

Lauren originally launched her sports apparel brand in collaboration with the Edmonton Oilers. She threw a launch party that was attended by several partners of Oilers players, including Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee, Celeste Desjardins, Connor Brown’s wife, Madison, and Evander Kane’s fiancee, Mara Teigen.

Connor McDavid’s wife opened up on designing Team Sweden jackets

During the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament, Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, talked about designing Sweden’s fan jackets for her clothing brand, Sport Club Atelier. While in Boston for the Canada vs. Finland game, she spoke with ESPN’s Kat Ellis during a glass side interview.

Lauren explained that she stayed neutral in her designs even though a friend joked that Canada’s jackets should be better.

"No, no, no,” Lauren said. “I thought that my friend Mel was on the other team too. She was like, ‘You’re for sure gonna make Canada's much better. I'm like, I'm actually not. I'm going to be so neutral,” she added.

Lauren Kyle also mentioned that the Sweden jackets were part of a special collection for the event. She then talked about the brand’s launch in Edmonton, which included a promo video and an event. She added that more collections are coming in spring with plans to expand to other cities.

Besides fashion, Lauren Kyle is getting ready to open a bar, restaurant and furniture store in downtown Edmonton. She shared that they are targeting to open Bar Trove and Trove Living in mid-April this year.

