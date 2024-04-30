"Obviously sucked" - Trevor van Riemsdyk opens up on brutal Matt Rempe hit that left him injured

In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals, rookie Matt Rempe delivered a devastating hit on defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk.

The impact of the collision left van Riemsdyk injured and unable to play in Game 4, which the Capitals ultimately lost, resulting in their elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Speaking about the incident, Van Riemsdyk acknowledged his role in the play:

"Obviously sucked. Put myself in a bad spot there... gotta be aware of when guys like that are on the ice and where they are at all times. Obviously he got me pretty good, could've done a better job of protecting myself."

Rempe, who received a two-minute minor penalty for interference following the hit, defended his actions.

"My job's to finish hits there. It was a quick play. I just went through the body. Obviously you never want anyone to get hurt, and that's terrible that he's hurt and I'm sorry to hear about that. But I think it was a clean hit. I was just trying to play hard, move my feet and be physical," Rempe said to the Hockeynews.

The loss of Trevor van Riemsdyk, coupled with the 4-2 defeat in Game 4, marked a historic low for the Capitals, as they were swept in a first-round series for the first time in the franchise's 49-season history.

Washington Capitals' reactions to Matt Rempe's controversial hit on Trevor van Riemsdyk

The Washington Capitals were upset over rookie Matt Rempe's hit on defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk in Game 3 which left Riemsdyk injured.

Alternate captain Tom Wilson, who has been suspended for illegal hits before, questioned the timing of Rempe's hit:

"It’s a pretty late hit. It’s a target on one of our D. You hate to see it. I think they’ll obviously look at it and take care of it. Seemed like a couple steamboats late to me."

Star defenseman John Carlson expressed frustration over losing another player to injury this season from what he deemed a "clean" hit.

"I'm sick and tired of losing defensemen to 'clean' hits, though. That's for sure," Carlson vented after Game 3. "Whether it's the end of the regular season or in the playoffs, it's frustrating. It's frustrating how guys can get injured and it's legal."

Teammate Nic Dowd said Rempe took advantage of Trevor van Riemsdyk's position.

“That was a dirty hit,” Dowd asserted after Game 3. “I think anybody can understand that Riems made a play, time passed, although quickly, and I think a player took advantage of another player in a vulnerable spot.”

Rempe avoided suspension, as referee Frederick L’Ecuyer described the incident as slightly late, while Tom Wilson of Washington characterized it as “a couple of steamboats late."