Oilers analyst highlights healthy Evander Kane's importance in Stanley Cup rematch against Panthers

TSN hockey analyst Ryan Rishaug emphasized the importance of winger Evander Kane in the Edmonton Oilers' lineup for their Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

Kane missed last year's final due to severe injuries that forced him to sit out as a healthy scratch and ultimately sidelined him for the entire 2024-25 season. However, the 33-year-old returned to the Oilers' lineup during this year's playoffs and has been a major contributor throughout their campaign.

On TSN's That's Hockey segment, Rishaug discussed the impact Evander Kane could have in the series, noting that his presence addresses the absence of Zach Hyman who led the playoffs in hits.

Ad

Trending

"I think he can make a big difference. It's like, when you think about the fact, you know, that the Oilers are without Zach Hyman, who turned himself into a wrecking ball in these playoffs — just running away with the hitting championship — so you know, he's not available to them. Well, Evander Kane checks in this year after taking the entire year to recover from his surgeries, and he's been really good," Rishaug said.

Ad

Now healthy and motivated, Rishaug noted that Kane is poised to be a major X-factor, bringing physicality and versatility that allows the Oilers to match the Panthers' style of play.

(0:30 onwards)

"Evander Kane has a chance to be a major X-factor in this series, Gino, and pretty impressive the level he's been able to hit after not playing all season long. And this Oiler team can kind of — physically — they can play it however the Panthers want to play it. They're equipped to do it, and Evander Kane is a big part of the reason why. And the best part for Kane is he loves playing like this," the analyst added.

Ad

Ad

Kane has notched up 11 points through five goals and six assists in 15 playoff games since returning from injury. With 68 hits, he's ranked among the top three Oilers in physicality in the playoffs.

Evander Kane is ready to match the Panthers' physicality in the Stanley Cup Final

Evander Kane stated that the Edmonton Oilers will stick to their own style of hockey. regardless of how physical or non-physical their opponents play. He emphasized that the Oilers' approach remains consistent no matter the tactics employed by the Panthers.

Ad

“It doesn’t really matter what other teams do, whether they’re physical or not. We’re going to play a certain brand of hockey, and that’s just what it is. You know, if another team doesn’t want to hit us, great… If another team is playing their game, that’s fine. We’re going to play our game," Kane said via the Edmonton Journal.

Ad

The Stanley Cup Final begins on Wednesday, June 4, with Game 1 between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers at Rogers Place.

Also Read: Oilers' Evander Kane sends warning to Florida Panthers ahead of Stanley Cup finals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama