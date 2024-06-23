Oilers' Connor McDavid reflects on emulating his childhood idol's Stanley Cup glory

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid talked about his childhood dreams after a key win against the Florida Panthers. The Oilers beat the Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. McDavid didn't score any points, but his teammates stepped up.

During a media conference, a reporter asked McDavid about his childhood dreams. He fondly recalled imagining himself scoring a winning goal in the Stanley Cup Final. He often thought of his idol, Sidney Crosby.

"You imagine yourself in that scenario, often thinking of Sidney Crosby. Now, having this opportunity, it's a dream come true," McDavid said.

McDavid said it was something he had always dreamed of as a kid. Leon Draisaitl played a crucial role in Game 6, setting up Warren Foegele's early goal. Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman's contributions in the second period secured the win.

“At the end of the day, we play to win, and this is going to be the hardest game for us,” Draisaitl said. “We have to bring our game again.”

Connor McDavid's impressive play in 2024 NHL playoffs

Connor McDavid has been effective in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with 42 points. He soared past greats such as the legendary Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. He is leading by a record 20 points over Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk, McDavid is performing better than ever right now.

Top Points scorers during NHL playoffs in a single season.

Wayne Gretzky, 1984-1985, Edmonton Oilers - Points 47

Mario Lemieux, 1990-1991, Pittsburgh Penguins - Points 44

Wayne Gretzky, 1987-1988, Edmonton Oilers - Points 43

Connor McDavid, 2023-2024, Edmonton Oilers - Points 42

Wayne Gretzky, 1992-1993, Los Angeles Kings - Points 40

McDavid would have to score six points to surpass the record held by Gretzky and Lemieux decades ago. Should McDavid reach 44 points, which is within reach, he would tie Lemieux for second all-time in playoff scoring.

Connor McDavid has delivered back-to-back four-point outings in Games 4 and 5 to help the Edmonton Oilers' pursuit of the Stanley Cup. In Game 4 against the Florida Panthers, McDavid registered his 32nd assist of the playoffs, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's single-playoff assist record.

