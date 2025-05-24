  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner hit personal milestones in 3-0 Game 2 win over Stars 

Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner hit personal milestones in 3-0 Game 2 win over Stars 

By ARJUN B
Modified May 24, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner hit personal milestones - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers evened their Western Conference finals series against the Dallas Stars with a convincing 3-0 victory in Game 2 on Friday night.

Ad

Oilers captain Connor McDavid and goaltender Stuart Skinner each reached individual milestones during the shutout win.

McDavid’s helper on Brett Kulak’s second-period goal pushed his playoff total to 20 points this season, marking the fourth straight postseason he’s hit that milestone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

McDavid became just the fourth player in NHL history to tally 20-plus points in four consecutive playoff runs — a feat previously accomplished only by Sergei Fedorov, Mike Bossy and Bryan Trottier.

"We bounce back, we believe that we're a good team in a tough situation," McDavid said postgame. "Down one on the road? Gotta find a way to have your best game & we had a good one."
Ad

(from 0:58 mark onwards)

youtube-cover
Ad

Meanwhile, Skinner stopped all 25 shots he faced for his third shutout of these playoffs. With three shutouts this postseason, he’s matched Curtis Joseph’s franchise record for the most in a single playoff run by an Oilers goaltender.

"He made some really big saves for us tonight... Stu had a lot of timely saves, especially the one at the start of the third period that allowed us to keep them off the scoreboard," coach Kris Knoblauch said postgame on Skinner’s performance.
Ad

(from 3:10 mark onwards)

youtube-cover
Ad

On the night, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown scored for the Oilers, while Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots for the Stars.

With the series moving back to Edmonton, the Oilers will look to take a series lead on home ice in Game 3 at Rogers Place on Sunday.

Game Recap: Oilers shutout Stars for 3-0 win

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton on board with a power-play goal just under six minutes into the first, scoring in a loose puck near the crease to beat Jake Oettinger.

Ad

Brett Kulak added to the lead late in the second, firing a shot from the slot that bounced back to him off a block by Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen. Kulak stayed with the play and buried his second attempt to make it 2-0.

Early in the third, Stars forward Roope Hintz exited the game after taking a slash to the leg from Darnell Nurse.

Connor Brown later made it 3-0 for the Oilers, getting his stick on a Nugent-Hopkins shot for a deflection goal with under four minutes left in regulation.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications