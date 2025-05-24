Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner hit personal milestones in 3-0 Game 2 win over Stars 

The Edmonton Oilers evened their Western Conference finals series against the Dallas Stars with a convincing 3-0 victory in Game 2 on Friday night.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid and goaltender Stuart Skinner each reached individual milestones during the shutout win.

McDavid’s helper on Brett Kulak’s second-period goal pushed his playoff total to 20 points this season, marking the fourth straight postseason he’s hit that milestone.

McDavid became just the fourth player in NHL history to tally 20-plus points in four consecutive playoff runs — a feat previously accomplished only by Sergei Fedorov, Mike Bossy and Bryan Trottier.

"We bounce back, we believe that we're a good team in a tough situation," McDavid said postgame. "Down one on the road? Gotta find a way to have your best game & we had a good one."

Meanwhile, Skinner stopped all 25 shots he faced for his third shutout of these playoffs. With three shutouts this postseason, he’s matched Curtis Joseph’s franchise record for the most in a single playoff run by an Oilers goaltender.

"He made some really big saves for us tonight... Stu had a lot of timely saves, especially the one at the start of the third period that allowed us to keep them off the scoreboard," coach Kris Knoblauch said postgame on Skinner’s performance.

On the night, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown scored for the Oilers, while Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots for the Stars.

With the series moving back to Edmonton, the Oilers will look to take a series lead on home ice in Game 3 at Rogers Place on Sunday.

Game Recap: Oilers shutout Stars for 3-0 win

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton on board with a power-play goal just under six minutes into the first, scoring in a loose puck near the crease to beat Jake Oettinger.

Brett Kulak added to the lead late in the second, firing a shot from the slot that bounced back to him off a block by Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen. Kulak stayed with the play and buried his second attempt to make it 2-0.

Early in the third, Stars forward Roope Hintz exited the game after taking a slash to the leg from Darnell Nurse.

Connor Brown later made it 3-0 for the Oilers, getting his stick on a Nugent-Hopkins shot for a deflection goal with under four minutes left in regulation.

