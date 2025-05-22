Oilers' Corey Perry savagely mocks Lian Bichsel after massive game-ending fight [WATCH]

Game 1 between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars ended in mayhem as a brawl broke out in the middle of the ice as the final seconds ticked away on the clock.

Ad

The massive scrum featured every skater on the ice finding a dance partner, with the fisticuffs lasting well beyond the final horn.

Here’s a look at the outrageous action:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The brouhaha featured Lian Bischel, the youngest player in the series at 21, and Corey Perry, the oldest player in the series at 40.

But as the officials separated the combatants, the Edmonton Oilers’ veteran savagely mocked Bischel, taunting and laughing at him as the two teams skated to their dressing rooms.

Here’s a look at Perry’s unbelievable taunting display:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Perry placed his hands on his head in a defensive position, mocking Bischel for trying to protect himself.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars blue liner looked on as the Oilers’ veteran showed an evident disregard for his counterpart’s attempts to protect himself.

The scrum resulted in Perry getting slapped with a minor penalty for roughing, though it had no bearing on the game as the final whistle had already sounded.

Edmonton and Dallas will have a shot at a rematch on Friday night for Game 2 as some players may be looking to settle the score from Game 1.

Ad

Corey Perry’s lack of discipline cost Oilers dearly in Game 1 against Dallas

Corey Perry's high-sticking penalty proved costly as it allowed the Stars to tie the game - Source: Imagn

The Oilers’ remarkable third-period collapse was due largely to their lack of discipline. In particular, Corey Perry took a high-sticking penalty early in the period, giving Dallas a power play down 3-2.

Ad

The Stars made no mistake, getting a huge power play marker from Mikael Granlund to tie the game with more than three-quarters of the period to go.

Then, Evander Kane took another high-sticking penalty, setting up Dallas for its third power play goal of the period and a 4-3 lead. The Stars would add two more to close the book on Game 1, grabbing a 1-0 series lead.

Overall, the Edmonton’s lack of discipline cost them dearly as their two-goal third-period lead evaporated in the blink of an eye.

Edmonton will be looking to stay out of the box the rest of the series as the Stars made the Oilers pay, going 3-for-4 with the man advantage on Wednesday night in Game 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama