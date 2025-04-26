"Oilers curse lifted, Jets curse activated": Hockey fans react as Canada PM Mark Carney cheers for Winnipeg Jets with custom No. 24 jersey

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney was gifted a custom Winnipeg Jets jersey with his last name 'Carney' and number 24 on the back during a recent visit to Winnipeg.

Carney posted a video on social media holding the jersey and cheering on the Jets, writing:

"When you're in Winnipeg — and the Oilers aren't playing, of course — you cheer for the Jets. #CanadaStrong #GoJetsGo."

This show of support from the Prime Minister sparked many reactions from hockey fans on social media. One fan tweeted:

"Oilers curse lifted, Jets curse activated,"

Another fan wrote:

"Well that’s just f’in great. Now the Edmonton curse is going to spread to the Jets."

Here are some fan reactions:

"The Carney curse, you cheered for the Oilers, they’re down 2-0 in their series, now you cheer foriWinnipeg and they lose 7-2, everything you cheer for or touch turns to" one fan wrote,

"I'm afraid the Jets will be eliminated from the playoffs. Mark Carney has cursed the Jets right now." another fan wrote.

"The Oilers are 0-2 after you went to their game. You just tanked the jets playoffs." a user commented.

"it’s okay guys the jets are not cursed they’re not in town so they are far away" another user wrote.

Fans are calling it the "Carney Curse." It started in March when Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the Oilers and even joined them on the ice during practice.

The meeting got mixed reactions, especially after the Oilers lost their next game to the Jets — with some fans blaming the loss on Carney wearing an Oilers jersey during practice.

Carney's post was after the Jets lost Game 3 against the Blues. Winnipeg heads into Game 4 with a 2-1 lead in the series.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's message to the Edmonton Oilers

Prime Minister Mark Carney sent a message of encouragement to the Edmonton Oilers ahead of their first game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the LA Kings.

"The quest for the Cup begins tonight in LA. To the best team in hockey: you know what to do," Carney posted on X on Monday.

The Edmonton Oilers lost the first two games in LA, losing 6-5 in Game 1 and 6-2 in Game 2. But they bounced back in Game 3 on Friday with a 7-4 win over the Kings. The Oilers now trail the series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Sunday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

