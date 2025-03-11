Was Mark Carney a hockey player? All we know about Prime Minister-designate of Canada's connection with ex-Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli

Mark Carney, Canada’s prime minister designate, was born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, near the Alberta border. He grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, and attended St. Francis Xavier High School.

Edmonton is known for its hockey culture, and Carney played hockey in his younger years. Later, he studied economics at Harvard University and built a career in finance and politics.

After moving to Harvard, Carney continued to be part of the school's hockey team as a backup goalie from 1984 to 1988. In that duration, he played in the NCAA. During this time, he was roommates with Peter Chiarelli, who later became the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. The two shared a room at Harvard for three years and played with him on the Crimson hockey team.

Carney continued to play hockey at Oxford University from 1992 to 1995. He was co-captain of the Oxford University Ice Hockey Club with fellow Canadian David Lametti. However, Carney never got the opportunity to play professional hockey.

After completing his education, Carney worked for Goldman Sachs. He has also served as the Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Governor of the Bank of England.

On Sunday, March 9, Mark Carney was named Canada’s prime minister-designate. Carney won the Liberal Party election with nearly 86% of the vote. Preceding PM Justin Trudeau resigned in January after completing 10 years in office. Canadians' trust in Trudeau has faded in recent years.

President Trump has placed high tariffs on Canada and called it the 51st state. Canada has also imposed a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.

Ex-hockey player Theo Fleury came in Mark Carney's support

Former NHL player Theo Fleury criticized outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after Mark Carney won the Liberal Party elections. Fleury shared an Instagram post and wrote:

"To @JustinTrudeau good riddance as the worst PM in history even worse than your old man. May God have mercy on your soul for all the pain and suffering you have caused Canadians."

Meanwhile, Trudeau recently addressed Canadian fans booing the U.S. national anthem. He explained that it was about policy, not people.

"We’re probably going to keep booing the American anthem," Trudeau said. "But let me tell Americans: We’re not booing you, we’re not booing your teams, we’re not booing your players. We’re booing a policy that is designed to hurt us. We’re insulted and we’re angry."

Per Trudeau, Canadians are offended by Trump's remarks, and they have resorted to booing the U.S. national anthem during the 4 Nations Face-Off final, where Canada defeated the USA 3-2 in overtime.

So far the tensions between Canada and the U.S. have increased, and Mark Carney has been appointed with the hopes of strengthening Canada's position.

