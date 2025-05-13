Oilers' Evander Kane reveals dream hypercar, explains decision to ditch Ferrari for Rolls-Royce ahead of Game 4

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane revealed his dream hypercar ahead of Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights - a LaFerrari. Evander Kane showed up to Game 4 in a Rolls Royce, just like he did for Game 2 in Vegas. He scored in both games.

Speaking on "NHL on TNT," former player Pat Maroon questioned Kane's luxury vehicle choices.

"Is that something you thought about going into Game 4? Are you superstitious?" Maroon asked.

Kane replied:

"Well, I rolled up in a Ferrari for Game 3, and that didn't work, so I said, I want to go back to the Rolls,"

The Rolls-Royce choice worked, as Kane lit the lamp in the Oilers' 3-0 win in Game 4.

When asked about his dream car, Kane revealed the exclusive LaFerrari, made by Ferrari in limited numbers from 2013-2018. According to classic.com, pre-owned LaFerraris range from $2.2 million on the low end to $5.4 million.

On the game, Kane complimented his team's start and ability to build on their Game 3 performance.

"I thought we had another good start, tonight was very similar, we got to the blue paint, we created some havoc and scored some goals," he analyzed.

Kane and the Oilers hope their momentum continues as they head back to Vegas with a 3-1 series lead. Edmonton is now one win away from their third conference finals appearance in the last four seasons.

Game 4 recap: Oilers 3-0 shutout win against Vegas

Henrique opened the scoring 1:27 into the first period, capitalizing on a turnover behind the net by Zach Whitecloud. He scored again at 13:03, burying a smooth backhand feed from Zach Hyman below the goal line, slipping it under Hill’s blocker for a 2-0 lead.

Then midway through the second, Evander Kane made it 3-0, firing a wrister through Hill’s five-hole on a 2-on-1 rush from the top of the left circle.

"That's the only thing I can really do. Everything in the past happens. What you can do from there is learn from it, keep moving forward & not panic," Stuart Skinner said.

The Oilers will look to close out the series with a win in Game 5 against the Golden Knights.

