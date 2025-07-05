"Oilers getting desperate": NHL fans react as multiple teams push to lure Marc-Andre Fleury out of retirement with goalie market drying up

NHL fans are reacting after news that several teams want Marc-Andre Fleury to return from retirement. NHL insider Gino Hard tweeted on Friday that five teams have already contacted Fleury. These teams are searching for goaltending help as the market dries up.

Ad

"NHL teams are so desperate for goaltending help that Marc-Andre Fleury is being asked to play again 😭🌸" the tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fleury retired after 21 NHL seasons, and he played his final game with the Minnesota Wild in a playoff loss to Vegas in May. He finished with 575 wins, which is the second-most in league history. He also ranks No. 2 in the number of games played (1051) for a goalie.

Soon, the post drew reactions from fans in the comment section.

“Oilers getting desperate,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Serious question, dnt fleury still have enough gas in the tank to get the oilers over the hump? 🤔," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Even without playing he would be an amazing asset for any city who could sign him," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X to the Fleury news:

"Fleury would be a good fit for any club with goaltenders that need a little direction," a fan said.

"And yet the league is talking about adding another team. There's not enough talent to go around. If there are multiple teams begging Fleury for one more year, there are not enough goalies to go around. There are too many teams as is," another fan said.

Ad

"All five “teams” were McDavid, Draisaitl, Hyman, Bouchard and Knoblauch calling from pay phones," a fan said.

Marc-Andre Fleury felt sad upon retirement after 21 seasons.

In the first week of May, Marc-Andre Fleury said retiring from the NHL still does not feel real. After his final game, he returned to his home while driving quietly in a car. He said he knew retirement was coming, but it still feels sad.

Ad

"It's still a little unbelievable that it’s over. Twenty years went by so quick, right?" Fleury said, via NHL.com. "... I don’t know. It’s like, you know it’s coming, right? I knew it’s coming, but it’s still sad when it happens for real."

For Marc-Andre Fleury, competing hard in games and practice was always important.

Ad

“I always want to win, and I try to battle in practice and games, trying to win...," Fleury said.

Additionally, stats and trophies mattered less to him than being respected in the locker room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama