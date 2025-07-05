"Oilers getting desperate": NHL fans react as multiple teams push to lure Marc-Andre Fleury out of retirement with goalie market drying up

NHL fans are reacting after news that several teams want Marc-Andre Fleury to return from retirement. NHL insider Gino Hard tweeted on Friday that five teams have already contacted Fleury. These teams are searching for goaltending help as the market dries up.
"NHL teams are so desperate for goaltending help that Marc-Andre Fleury is being asked to play again 😭🌸" the tweet read.
Fleury retired after 21 NHL seasons, and he played his final game with the Minnesota Wild in a playoff loss to Vegas in May. He finished with 575 wins, which is the second-most in league history. He also ranks No. 2 in the number of games played (1051) for a goalie.
Soon, the post drew reactions from fans in the comment section.
“Oilers getting desperate,” one fan said.
"Serious question, dnt fleury still have enough gas in the tank to get the oilers over the hump? 🤔," another fan said.
"Even without playing he would be an amazing asset for any city who could sign him," a fan said.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X to the Fleury news:
"Fleury would be a good fit for any club with goaltenders that need a little direction," a fan said.
"And yet the league is talking about adding another team. There's not enough talent to go around. If there are multiple teams begging Fleury for one more year, there are not enough goalies to go around. There are too many teams as is," another fan said.
"All five “teams” were McDavid, Draisaitl, Hyman, Bouchard and Knoblauch calling from pay phones," a fan said.
Marc-Andre Fleury felt sad upon retirement after 21 seasons.
In the first week of May, Marc-Andre Fleury said retiring from the NHL still does not feel real. After his final game, he returned to his home while driving quietly in a car. He said he knew retirement was coming, but it still feels sad.
"It's still a little unbelievable that it’s over. Twenty years went by so quick, right?" Fleury said, via NHL.com. "... I don’t know. It’s like, you know it’s coming, right? I knew it’s coming, but it’s still sad when it happens for real."
For Marc-Andre Fleury, competing hard in games and practice was always important.
“I always want to win, and I try to battle in practice and games, trying to win...," Fleury said.
Additionally, stats and trophies mattered less to him than being respected in the locker room.
