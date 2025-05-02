Retiring Marc-Andre Fleury receives praise from Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and other NHL stars

Marc-Andre Fleury has played his final NHL game on Thursday. The Minnesota Wild were eliminated in Game 6 by the Vegas Golden Knights. After 21 seasons, the 40-year-old goaltender is retiring from hockey.

Fleury was the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played 13 seasons in Pittsburgh and won three Stanley Cups. He later joined Vegas and helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018. His last years were with Chicago and Minnesota.

Throughout his career, Fleury earned 575 regular-season wins. That’s the second-most in NHL history. He also recorded 92 playoff wins, tied for third all-time. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2021.

In a video shared by the NHL on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, many players from around the league shared kind words after Marc-Andre Fleury’s final game. Sidney Crosby, his longtime teammate in Pittsburgh, praised his effort and career.

“I think with Flower, just his ability to compete at the level that he’s competed at—at his age, after doing it for so long,” Crosby said. “He’s somebody that I spent a lot of time with over the years, you know, being his teammate, and definitely appreciate all those great memories that we’ve had together.”

Jack Eichel, who played with Fleury in Vegas, also shared his respect.

"Fleury’s been doing it for so long," Eichel said. "The model of consistency...”

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid also spoke about Fleury’s style and attitude.

“To still see him in the net making some of the saves he makes and how athletic he is, it’s really impressive,” McDavid said. “And then just to see how much fun he has with it. And I think that’s why you see him still playing hockey at a very high level.”

Brock Faber, Jeremy Swayman, and others also honor Marc-Andre Fleury

Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber called Marc-Andre Fleury a great example for young players.

“The way he treats his teammates, his family, you know, how hard he works," Faber said. "It’s a complete honor to be able to share the same sweater as him.”

Jeremy Swayman from Boston said he looks up to Marc-Andre Fleury.

"He’s a role model of mine," Swayman said. "I’m sure for so many more. And a class act. There’s a reason why he’s had success in this league so long. One that I really cherish playing against and really respect.”

San Jose rookie Macklin Celebrini also mentioned Fleury’s long career.

“It’s been amazing to watch his career,” Celebrini said. “He’s been fun to watch—his off-ice antics as much as his on ice.”

Marc-Andre Fleury’s retirement marks the end of a long and respected career.

