Oilers gift Zach Hyman signed jersey & hockey stick to Shaquille O'Neal after latter emulates Edmonton forward on "NHLonTNT" 

Zach Hyman made Wednesday's episode of "NBA on TNT" even more memorable by surprising NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. As the cameras rolled, O'Neal was delighted to receive a personalized gift package from the Edmonton Oilers, which included a signed jersey and a hockey stick from Hyman.

"To Shaq, Thanks for all the support!" read the message penned by Hyman on the jersey, a token of appreciation for O'Neal.

The basketball icon couldn't contain his excitement, as he proudly displayed the jersey to the audience:

"Zach, I love you brother," Shaq exclaimed.

Expand Tweet

The heartwarming gesture culminated in a series of interactions between O'Neal and the "NHL on TNT" crew, where Shaq's foray into hockey earned him the affectionate nickname "Shaq Hyman" last week. It is a nod to Hyman's skills on the ice and O'Neal's dominant presence during his illustrious NBA career that resonated deeply with fans across both sports.

Shaq's enthusiasm for hockey was evident in his recent appearance last week Tuesday on the "NHL on TNT" set, where he gamely navigated the studio on makeshift ice skates fashioned from two skateboards. Sporting an oversized hockey helmet and wielding a hockey stick, Shaq's antics delighted both the studio crew and viewers alike.

Expand Tweet

Oilers’ Zach Hyman offers to coach NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal

Zach Hyman is ready to take on a new role: coaching Shaquille O’Neal. In a recent report by Yahoo! Sports, Hyman expressed his willingness to offer the "Big Aristotle" some lessons, free of charge:

"If Shaq wants lessons, no problem. For free."

Hyman's offer stems from O’Neal's adoption of the nickname "Shaq Hyman". The moniker gained prominence during the skateboard skit the four-time NBA champion humorously performed.

However, the origin of the nickname predates O’Neal's comedic antics. During Hyman's tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, specifically with the Toronto Marlies, the nickname emerged. Former Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe shed light on its origins:

"When I was with the Marlies, we called him ‘Shaq Hyman’ for a reason because he got to the paint more and better than anybody."

The comparison drew parallels to O’Neal's dominant playstyle during his NBA career.

Now, Shaq embraces the moniker with enthusiasm. Hyman also commended his progress:

"He’s great, he just keeps improving," Hyman said. "First he was in shoes, then he was on skateboards, so next he’ll be on real skates."

A prolific scorer with 50 goals to his name this season, Hyman expressed his admiration for Shaquille O’Neal, both as a player and now an analyst.

"I’m a huge Shaq fan, obviously an incredible basketball player and incredible panelist on TNT," Hyman said.

Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks, who have a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to their 5-4 win in Game 1 on Wednesday.