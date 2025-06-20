Oilers GM makes eye-opening admission on roster changes after second straight Stanley Cup heartbreak - "Not going to bring same group back"

Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman made a stunning revelation as he said changes will be forthcoming this offseason.
During the end-of-season assessment conducted by Bowman and coach Kris Knoblauch, Bowman made it clear that the Oilers will look different next season.
Bowman stated:
“We're not going to bring the same group back. How many is tough to say right now… so that work will play out over the next 10 days, to find out what other teams are looking to do, what players we want to change out.”
The comments point toward changes driven by free agency and salary cap constraints. The Oilers have four UFA forwards, one UFA defenseman and one big-ticket RFA, Evan Bouchard, on the board.
But if fans are worried about a scorched-earth approach, they can rest assured there won’t be a roster overhaul.
Bowman added on the matter:
“We're not going to have nine or 10 new players, but I do think we are going to have some changes.”
The changes in question will be aimed at providing the team with enough depth to make a third straight Stanley Cup run next season.
Looking at positional changes for Edmonton Oilers next season
Bowman indicated which areas are likely to undergo the most changes. He began by addressing the club’s forward situation:
“I think up front, we need some, some different players, you know, and we're going to look at we're going to look at everything.”
The Oilers’ bottom six could look significantly different next season. Jeff Skinner, Connor Brown, Kasperi Kapanen and Corey Perry are UFAs. That means the team could have as many as four to five new forwards next season to round out the lineup.
Daily Faceoff shows holes at right wing on the second line, fourth-line center and fourth-line left wing, assuming players like Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Janmark hold onto their roster spots.
Bowman also stated there would be changes in goal. He said:
“So, we'll have to look at, probably more likely, the forwards and the goalies are the ones we're going to evaluate the most."
While not explicitly stating that Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard will leave, the team will be looking to find a replacement for one or both. Skinner and Pickard are entering the final year of their respective deals.
Check out Bowman’s comments from the 5:50 mark onward:
As such, it would seem evident that the Oilers will be in the market for at least one new goaltender this summer.
