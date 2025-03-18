Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman shared his thoughts on Leon Draisaitl's chances for the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP after leading the league in goals.

Ad

Leading the league with 49 goals, Draisaitl is one of the favorites to win the Hart Trophy. In the Oilers' most recent 3-1 win over the NY Rangers, Draisaitl added to his point total, extending his point streak to an impressive 18 games.

When it comes to crowning the league MVP, several players come to mind, with Connor McDavid being an obvious choice for the Oilers. However, this season, Draisaitl has surpassed his captain in team contributions.

Ad

Trending

When asked if Leon Draisaitl is the MVP of the league and the favorite to win the Hart, Bowman responded with a clear bias, stating that he couldn't imagine Draisaitl not being in the running.

"I'm biased, but I can't imagine he's not. Just watching him play game in and game out, he does it all. The biggest thing I've been impressed with—I knew he could score," Bowman said.

Ad

He added:

"I knew he could make plays. I think he's sort of legendary for that backhand pass; he's done it so many times this year. He finds guys, he's so big, he protects the puck. But his two-way game—he's really been committed without the puck, to backchecking, to being active in his own end. So when you add all that up, it's hard to imagine someone would have a bigger impact than Leon."

Ad

Ad

The Oilers GM also praised Leon Draisaitl's ability to draw defenders into tight spaces, noting that while he's known as a great passer, he's also leading the league by a significant margin in goals.

The race for the NHL MVP is intensifying, with current odds indicating a close battle between Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon is at the forefront, leading the league with 103 points.

Also Read: Elliotte Friedman has bold choice making a case for $57,500,000 star over likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl for MVP honor

Ad

Leon Draisaitl tied for the fourth-longest-point streak in NHL

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn

With his impressive 18-game point streak, Leon Draisaitl has matched the fourth-longest such streak in NHL history for a player born outside North America. Only Mats Sundin (30), Dan Heatley (22), and Peter Stastny (19) have achieved longer streaks.

Ad

The 29-year-old German has amassed 101 points through 49 goals and 52 assists this season and is on pace for 60 goals and 124 points. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers sit second in the Pacific Division with 82 points after 67 games.

They'll be up against the Utah Hockey Club at Rogers Place next on Tuesday, The puck drops at 9 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama