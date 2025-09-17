Oilers GM Stan Bowman bluntly declines Edmonton's interest in Carter Hart; confirms Stuart Skinner as starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman ended rumors about Carter Hart, confirming that Stuart Skinner will remain as their starting goalie. Skinner has helped the team reach two straight Stanley Cup finals and has performed well in the playoffs.Bowman made it clear to reporters on Wednesday that the Oilers are not interested in Hart.&quot;We are not looking at that situation,&quot; Bowman said. &quot;We like where Stu (Skinner) is at.”This clears questions about Edmonton’s goalie plans. The team will head into the 2025-26 season with the tandem of Skinner and Calvin Pickard.Meanwhile, Hart is eligible to sign with an NHL team after Oct. 15. His return to the league was delayed by league discipline, but was reinstated along with four other players last week. They were linked to the 2018 Hockey Canada Gala sexual assault charges; however, the NHL allowed them to return following a warning.&quot;The conduct at issue falls woefully short of the standards and values that the league and its member clubs expect and demand,&quot; the NHL said in its statement on Thursday. &quot; ... The league requires that, going forward, each of the players will uphold the standards required of NHL players both on and off the ice.&quot;According to the &quot;2 Mutts Podcast's&quot; tweet on Aug. 29, at least four teams were watching his situation. The Oilers can now be removed from those discussions, at least for this year.Edmonton is focused on building around its roster. The team wants to give Skinner more opportunities, as he helped the Oilers reach Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in the 2024 Stanley Cup finals.Flyers GM Daniel Briere's comments on Carter HartPhiladelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere spoke about Carter Hart at training camp in Voorhees, New Jersey. Briere said Hart and his agent want a fresh start because the goaltender felt it was better to move on.&quot;The only comment I’ll make on that is that his representative, Judd Moldaver, has reached out,&quot; Briere said on Tuesday, via ESPN. &quot;And kind of told us that in light of everything that happened in the last year and a half with Carter, they felt, Carter felt, that it was better for them to look for a fresh start. That’s where it’s at.&quot;The Flyers are respecting Hart’s decision to look for new opportunities. His NHL future depends on other teams showing interest, after assessing the cost-benefit of the signing.