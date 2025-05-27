Oilers GM Stan Bowman sends clear message on goalie tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard

Stan Bowman, the Edmonton Oilers general manager, made one thing clear in his interview with The Athletic on Monday. He fully supports the team's goaltending duo of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. Despite fan pressure earlier in the season, Bowman chose not to trade for a new goalie.

Ad

Bowman trusted the players and coaches who believed in Skinner and Pickard. That decision is now paying off with Pickard proving reliable in the Round 1 series against the LA Kings, and Skinner doing a great job in Round 2 with two shutouts.

Skinner registered another shutout win in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final series against the Dallas Stars and has allowed just one goal in his last two games.

"At the end of the day, the players decide this, right? It’s the guys that are on the ice, and they have confidence in the guys we have, both in Pickard and Skinner," Bowman said.

Ad

Trending

"I think when you have a belief from your team that they’re going to get the job done for you, then you don’t have to focus on that exclusively."

Bowman explained that not every team needs a top-10 goalie to win. He said there are only a few true No. 1 goalies in the NHL. Most teams need reliable goalies who can get the job done. That's what the Oilers have with Skinner and Pickard.

Ad

Bowman also pointed out that the Oilers don't rely on one style of game to win.

"I think we’ve seen that in these playoffs, we’ve won a variety of different styles of game, and I think that’s what you need to have success," Bowman said.

Bowman added that strong goaltending is part of a larger team effort. And, the Oilers are winning because of depth and team play.

Ad

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner's performance in Game 3 of WCF

The Edmonton Oilers won Game 3 against the Dallas Stars 6-1. Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each scored two goals. Stuart Skinner played a big part by making 33 saves. Dallas outshot Edmonton 21-7 in the second period, but Skinner stopped most of them and allowed just one goal.

Stars' Mikko Rantanen said Skinner was the most valuable player in the game.

Ad

"[Twenty-one] shots in the second period, only one goal and they end up tying the period," Rantanen said, according to NHL.com. "So, I think Skinner was the difference-maker tonight. I think he was really good. ... The MVP of the game, I would say."

The Oilers now lead the series 2-1 and will play Game 4 on Tuesday, hoping to keep their momentum going.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama