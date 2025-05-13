Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch praised Leon Draisaitl's defensive efforts for denying Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel scoring opportunities in Game 4 on Monday.

The Oilers secured a 3-0 shutout victory, positioning them one win away from advancing to the next round. The Oilers strategically matched Draisaitl, Kasperi Kapanen, and Vasily Podkolzin against Jack Eichel's line, which managed only one shot on net.

After the game, Knoblauch highlighted the strong performance of Draisaitl's line to counter the Golden Knights' top line throughout the game.

"He did not disappoint, so we're very happy with those three. Obviously you asked about Leon. Leon's a very proud guy, he wants to be the best guy on the ice," Knoblauch said.

"If he's got a matchup, not too often Rocket Richard Trophy winners, Hart Trophy winners take a challenge of a shutdown role. His defensive details were really good tonight, he bought into that. He checked him well, but also he can score too," he added.

Leon Draisaitl notched two assists in Game 4, taking his tally to 15 points (five goals and 10 assists) in nine playoff games. Meanwhile, Jack Eichel, currently signed to an eight-year, $80 million contract, will look to rebound in the next game to prevent an early exit from the series.

Jack Eichel vows to rally Golden Knights in a must-win Game 5

Jack Eichel shared his thoughts after the game and described the situation as must-win for them before heading into Game 5.

"It’s do or die now," Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel said. They came out in the first, obviously, had a hard push,” Eichel said. “Give us credit though, we stood up to them. You get behind and we obviously weren’t able to solve the goaltender. "We’ve just got to be cleaner on our breakouts and just better execution, I think."

The Vegas Golden Knights trail the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in a best-of-seven Round 2 Western Conference series. Game 5 returns to T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, with the puck dropping at 9:30 p.m. ET.

