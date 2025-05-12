  • home icon
  • Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch confirms lineup changes for Game 4 following loss to Golden Knights - "That'll give us a boost"

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch confirms lineup changes for Game 4 following loss to Golden Knights - "That'll give us a boost"

By Jackson Weber
Modified May 12, 2025 20:30 GMT
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers are preparing for a pivotal Game 4 in their second-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Edmonton has moved past the devastating 4-3 Game 3 loss with just 0.4 seconds left on Saturday night and set its sights on grabbing a 3-1 series lead to bring back to Vegas for Game 5.

While the Oilers weren't bad by any means in Game 3, whenever a team loses at this time of year, questions are raised about lineup changes. Head coach Kris Knoblauch had hinted at that possibility, and during his pregame media availability on Monday, he confirmed there will be tweaks made to his Game 4 lineup.

The Edmonton Oilers shared his full media availability on YouTube.

"Yeah, we'll have some lineup changes. There'll be some game-time decisions, but they're probably little switches. I think we have got guys who aren't playing right now that have a lot to offer, whether we need a little more speed, physicality, defensive responsibilities, or offense, whatever it is, I think we've got some guys that haven't been playing that can come in and give us a little boost, and we'll be making one, maybe two changes, and hopefully that'll give our team a boost." Knoblauch said (0:02).
One notable lineup note that has been confirmed is Stuart Skinner starting in goal for Calvin Pickard (undisclosed), who remains unavailable because of an injury suffered in Game 2.

Oilers reporter Ryan Rishaug may have hinted at those lineup changes

While Kris Knoblauch wouldn't reveal what changes he will be making to his lineup, team reporter Ryan Rishaug has given fans some clues.

Rishaug shared some updates from Monday morning's skate on X (formerly Twitter).

"Would appear Stetcher is in for Emberson. He's off first," Rishaug wrote.
"Kapanen also off well before Arvidsson. Could see a change there," Rishaug added.
Neither Troy Stecher nor Kasperi Kapanen has dressed for Edmonton in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. On the flip side, Ty Emberson and Viktor Arvidsson have played in all nine games thus far.

Knoblauch will hope these lineup changes result in a 3-1 series lead for the Oilers with a win in Game 4 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

