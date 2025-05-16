Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch delivers update on Connor McDavid after scary collision versus Golden Knights

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have secured their spot in the third round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton dismantled the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2, winning the series in five games and getting their revenge on the second-round loss in 2023.

Game 5 was playoff hockey at its finest, a 1-0 overtime win for the Oilers coming from an unsung hero in Kasperi Kapanen. It demonstrated that they can win games in any fashion, a dangerous thought for their next opponent.

The only negative to the series-clinching win was a Connor McDavid injury scare. The Oilers captain made a tremendous back-check to break up a Golden Knights 2-on-1, though he lost his footing and slid hard into the end boards. He got up a bit gingerly and appeared somewhat shaken up; however, he did not leave the game, and Kris Knoblauch said everything is fine.

The Edmonton Oilers shared Knoblauch's full media availability on YouTube.

“That was quite a play by Hyman and McDavid on that backcheck to break up that play. Yes, he (McDavid) crashed into the boards, but he’s fine," Knoblauch said (6:38).

Connor McDavid registered six points (one goal, five assists) in Edmonton's five-game series against Vegas, and is up to 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 11 games this postseason.

Connor McDavid had his goaltender's back after Round 2

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has had a roller coaster ride of a playoff. After being pulled to start their first-round series against the LA Kings, Skinner was forced back into action following a Calvin Pickard injury.

The 26-year-old rebounded in a big way, pitching shutouts in Games 4 and 5 to secure a series win. Captain Connor McDavid praised Skinner's resilience following the win. Sportsnet shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hopefully it shuts a lot of people up that were talking about him. First and foremost. But we've always had belief in him. Comes in and pitches two shutouts, can't say enough good things," McDavid said.

It's already been announced that Calvin Pickard will miss the start of the third round, meaning it's Stuart Skinner's net to run with.

McDavid and the Oilers now await the winner of the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets second-round series to see who they'll be facing in the Western Conference Finals. The schedule for Round 3 has yet to be released.

