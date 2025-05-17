Oilers' HC Kris Knoblauch gives unfiltered opinion on Stuart Skinner's clutch back-to-back shutouts 

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been a roller coaster ride for Stuart Skinner.

Edmonton's starting goaltender entered the postseason in control of the net. He quickly lost that control, allowing 11 goals combined in their first two games in Los Angeles, putting the Oilers in a 2-0 deficit.

Calvin Pickard then took over backstopping Edmonton to six consecutive wins, flipping the script to hold a 2-0 series lead in Round 2 over the Golden Knights. Unfortunately, during the Game 2 win in Vegas, Pickard suffered an injury, putting Skinner back in the spotlight.

With all of the pressure back on him, Skinner has put forth tremendous performances, capping off the second round with back-to-back shutouts. He showed in the 2024 postseason to be clutch, and he's proving it again in 2025. Head coach Kris Knoblauch was asked what makes Skinner thrive in pressure-packed moments.

The Edmonton Oilers shared his full media availability on YouTube.

"I think he's, you know, he's pretty easygoing, but, you know, I think it's, he's easygoing, but he's also very focused and dedicated at his profession. Like he works hard at practice, and he spends the time watching the film and wanting to get better, so," Knoblauch said (3:50).

"But I think also with his personality, he's able to let things go when things don't go well; he's able to put it behind himself. Get focused on the next practice, next game, next task, whatever it is. And I think that's important, and I think also the players have faith in him, that he'll bounce back and he'll be the player that we expect him to be," Knoblauch added.

Stuart Skinner is in the second season of his three-year, $7,800,000 contract extension signed with the Oilers in 2022.

Stuart Skinner will continue to man the crease to begin Round 3

The Edmonton Oilers won't be making a goaltending change anytime soon as they prepare for the third round of the playoffs.

Stuart Skinner will start at least the first two games as Calvin Pickard continues to recover from injury. Reporter Tony Brar shared on X (formerly Twitter) updates from the Oilers' practice on Saturday, which included Pickard remaining absent.

Skinner and the Oilers are set to face the winner of the second-round series between the Stars and Jets, which Dallas currently leads 3-2. The schedule for Round 3 has yet to be released, though it should come out as soon as that series concludes.

