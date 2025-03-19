Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch commented on Leon Draisaitl's impressive 18-game point streak ending during the team's 7-1 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

For some, this might have seemed like an unusual outcome given the scoreline. Knoblauch reflected on the game's events, noting the irony that despite the team scoring seven goals, Draisaitl did not register a single point.

The Oilers coach highlighted that Draisaitl had numerous opportunities where he could have easily scored several times based on the plays he made. He pointed out that, unlike some players who might pad their stats in blowout games, Draisaitl's points came in tight and crucial games.

"Well, Leon could have had about five in the second period with the amount of chances he had and the plays he made," Knoblauch said postgame. "But just a true character — some players score when it doesn’t matter, you know, in games that are out of hand, and you score with two minutes left to pad the stats.

"Then tonight, like I said, he certainly had his opportunities. He had a pretty good game. It was unfortunate — it would have been nice for him to get one of those to go in for him," he added.

Leon Draisaitl leads the league with 49 goals and is second with 101 points this season. Meanwhile, the Oilers improved their record to 40-24-4 and are second in the Pacific Division with 84 points.

Leon Draisaitl's streak snapped but Oilers thumped Utah HC

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers edged past the Utah Hockey Club with a thumping 7-1 win at Rogers Place.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put the Oilers ahead 1-0 after scoring an unassisted short-handed goal 12:28 into the first period. Just three minutes later, Zach Hyman doubled the advantage for the home team. Connor McDavid extended the lead to 3-0 late in the period.

Hyman netted his second of the game, giving the Oilers a 4-0 lead at 7:41 into the second period. At 9:53, Vasily Podkolzin's goal made it 5-0 for the Edmonton Oilers. Sean Durzi was the lone scorer for Utah, who cut the deficit to 5-1 at 16:26 before the final period.

The Oilers went on to score twice in less than three minutes, thanks to goals from Mattias Ekholm and Victory Arvidsson to seal a big 7-1 win.

The Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets next on Thursday. The puck is scheduled to drop at Rogers Place at 9:00 p.m. ET.

