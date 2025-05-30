Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch reflected on captain Connor McDavid's impressive performance, which was evident during their time together with the Erie Otters in the 2015 OHL Western Conference Final against the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds.
McDavid's Otters won the series 4-3, with the Oilers captain amassing 49 points through 21 goals and 28 assists in the playoffs that year. Knoblauch, who coached the Otters from 2013 to 2017, witnessed McDavid's growth as a key player.
A decade later, both are heading to consecutive Stanley Cup Finals appearances in 2025. Knoblauch recalled that McDavid set a record in the series against the formidable Greyhounds team, carrying his team to the final.
"We only won about 18 or 19 games that year, so there weren’t many big moments. But I do remember when he was 17, his last year, we had a series against Sault Ste. Marie. We were hearing Sault Ste. Marie was the best team in the last 10 or 15 years, and Connor set a record for most points in a series."
He added:
"I think he had about 23 points in a six-game series, and he was phenomenal. Sault Ste. Marie had a really good team, and he definitely helped carry our team into that final. I got a little taste of it, I saw it when he was young, but obviously that’s junior hockey, that’s not the NHL. I’ve been able to see him do that here in the NHL."
Connor McDavid leads the playoffs with 26 points through six goals and 20 assists in 16 games. He racked up two point for the Oilers in the series clinching Game 5 against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final.
Connor McDavid becomes the second-fastest player in NHL history to accumulate 100 assists
Connor McDavid's assist on Corey Perry's power-play goal in the first period of Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars marked his 100th career playoff assist, making him the second-fastest player in NHL history to reach this milestone.
McDavid achieved this feat in his 90th playoff game, trailing only Wayne Gretzky, who reached 100 playoff assists in just 70 games. The Stanley Cup Finals series between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers starts on Wednesday, June 4, at Rogers Place. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.
