Oilers insider opines Canada's "political climate" makes US-based teams desirable for Carter Hart, others after Hockey Canada case acquittal

In the wake of the acquittal of five former members of Canada's 2018 world junior ice hockey team on sexual assault charges, Edmonton Oilers insider Bob Stauffer has opined that a U.S.-based team would be a more desirable destination for players like Carter Hart.Speaking on the Oilers Now podcast on Monday, Stauffer noted that Hart was the only one of the five players to testify during the trial, and suggested that the ongoing scrutiny and controversy surrounding the case could make it difficult for the players to continue their careers in Canada.&quot;I just don't know if it works in Canada for any of these players, just given the political climate and will that's out there right now,&quot; Stauffer said.&quot;If I'm representing those players, I just think the softer landing, the softer, landly, occurs in the United States where hockey's three or four on the depth chart.&quot;Stauffer pointed to the differences in media coverage and public attention in markets like Dallas and Raleigh, where hockey may not be the primary focus, compared to Edmonton, where the Oilers are the center of attention year-round.&quot;We have a year-round show called Oilers Now in Edmonton. We talk about the Edmonton Oilers every day on this show. It's a completely different animal,&quot; Stauffer said.The comments from the Oilers insider come in the wake of the high-profile acquittal of the five players. Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, and Callan Foote were acquitted of sexual assault charges Thursday after the judge ruled the case wasn't proven beyond a reasonable doubt.NHL reporter Jake Tye on NHL teams’ &quot;interest&quot; in Carter HartAccording to NHL reporter Jake Tye, Hart, who was drafted by the Flyers in the 2nd round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has already caught the attention of several NHL teams, with one potential destination being the Edmonton Oilers.&quot;Carter Hart has already garnered interest from several NHL teams with one likely being the Oilers as the 26-year-old goaltender is from Alberta. Hard to say if he deserves a second chance or not but safe to say it looks like Hart will get one.&quot; Tye said.The reporter's comments suggest that Hart's future remains uncertain, but the level of interest from NHL clubs indicates that the young goaltender may have a path back to the professional ranks.Hart, who last played in the 2023-24 season, spent six years with the Flyers. In 227 career games, he has a 2.94 goals allowed average and a .906 save percentage.