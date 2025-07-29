  • home icon
  NHL rumors: Number of teams "salivating" over Carter Hart's potential availability after acquittal in Hockey Canada sexual assault case

NHL rumors: Number of teams "salivating" over Carter Hart's potential availability after acquittal in Hockey Canada sexual assault case

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 29, 2025 04:40 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers - Source: Imagn
Number of teams "salivating" over Carter Hart's potential availability after acquittal in Hockey Canada sexual assault case - Source: Imagn

Former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart was acquitted of sexual assault charges on July 24 in the Hockey Canada trial related to an alleged incident in June 2018.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia ruled that the complainant’s evidence was not “credible or reliable,” leading to the acquittal of Hart and four other former members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team—Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, and Cal Foote.

Hart remains ineligible to play in the NHL while the league reviews the judge’s findings. The NHL stated that the allegations, though not deemed criminal, were “very disturbing” and the behavior “unacceptable,” rendering Hart and the other acquitted players unable to sign with NHL teams pending further review.

According to NHL insider Bob Stauffer on a recent segment of the Oilers Now podcast, several NHL teams are keenly interested in Carter Hart following his acquittal in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case.

"Carter Hart, in my opinion, would definitely be, not for every team, because many teams are set with a goaltending position, but for anybody that isn't, boy, there's a number of teams salivating about the possibility, completely dependent on how the research goes as to what could be there," Stauffer said," (5:57 onwards).

Stauffer believes Hart, a talented goaltender, is particularly attractive to teams needing goaltending help, with some organizations eagerly exploring the possibility of signing him, contingent on their research.

"I have spoken to a number of teams that do have legitimate interest in players. I really felt like of all the players, he was the guy that was most honest up front. It didn't necessarily help him early on, but as more details came out, I think it really did help him. He was the guy that I felt like probably took the most abuse for what any sane person could have put the burden on him. Right. So I do hope it works out," he added.
NHLPA challenges NHL's ineligibility ruling for Carter Hart, others acquitted in Hockey Canada case

The NHLPA has challenged the NHL’s decision to deem Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, and Cal Foote ineligible to play in the league following their acquittal in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case.

The NHLPA argues that the ruling violates the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), asserting that the players, having been acquitted and missed over a full season, should be allowed to resume their NHL careers. The NHLPA is addressing the dispute with the league.

Carter Hart was drafted 48th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL draft. The 26-year-old goaltender is currently an unrestricted free agent and last played in the NHL during the 2023-24 season, recording a 12-9-3 record, a 2.80 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

