Players Association discontent with NHL's ruling on Carter Hart and others' eligibility to play after acquittal in Hockey Canada sex assault case

The NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) has expressed discontent with the league's decision to declare Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, and Cal Foote ineligible to play, despite their acquittal of sexual assault charges by Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia on July 24 in the Hockey Canada trial.The NHLPA argues that the players should be allowed to resume their careers, as the league's ruling is inconsistent with the disciplinary procedures outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).The NHLPA's discontent stems from the NHL's announcement that the five players, acquitted of all charges related to an alleged 2018 sexual assault in a London, Ontario, hotel room, remain ineligible to play pending the league's review of the court's findings.The trial, which concluded after an eight-week process, saw Justice Carroccia rule that the complainant's testimony was not "credible or reliable," leading to the acquittal of all defendants on sexual assault charges, including an additional charge against McLeod for being a party to the offense.The NHLPA's position, as stated in their public response, is that the players, having missed over a full season of their NHL careers, should be permitted to return to work immediately following their acquittal. The NHL, however, justified its stance by describing the players' behavior as "unacceptable" and the allegations as "very disturbing," even if not deemed criminal.The league is conducting an internal review of the judge's findings to determine next steps, suggesting that acquittal alone may not guarantee an immediate return to the NHL.Fans react to NHL Players' Association discontent with league's decision on players after acquittal in Hockey Canada sexual assault caseNHL fans took to X to share their thoughts on the NHL Players' Association's discontent with the league's decision on players after they were found not guilty in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case.One tweeted:"They'll enjoy playing in the KHL--they have no standards for behavior there."Another chimed in:"Carter Hart will absolutely play again. I'm guessing Michael McLeod will as well. The NHL has no power to keep them out. Goalies of Hart's caliber are rare, McLeod less so but he was a contributor. Both will get jobs."Here are some of the other top reactions on X:"Easy slam dunk for the union on this one. That was pure pandering and virtue signaling at its finest by the NHL. Spare me," one opined."Good for the NHLPA. Shame on the NHL for playing PR games," another wrote."I guess hockey isn't for everyone.The court says they are innocent, let em play," another chimed in.It remains to be seen what stance the NHL will take after conducting an internal review of the judge's findings to determine next steps.