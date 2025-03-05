Oilers' latest trade acquisition Trent Frederic fulfills his brother's wish after three-way deal sends him to Edmonton

Winger Trent Frederic has fulfilled his brother Grant's wish by joining the Edmonton Oilers in a three-way deal.

On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins traded Frederic to the New Jersey Devils for the rights to prospect Petr Hauser. The Devils traded Frederic to the Oilers for Shane Lachance, and the Bruins sent Hauser and Jones to the Oilers in exchange for defenseman Max Wanner and two draft picks.

Following the trade, Trent Frederic expressed excitement about joining the Oilers. He said his brother had long hoped he would play in Edmonton, and now that wish has come true.

"My brother was pushing, saying how cool it'd be for me to go to Edmonton," he said (via Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now). "So he got his dream and I'm pretty pumped too. He was saying how good of a fit I would be, and he watches a lot of hockey, so I'm gonna take his word on it."

"I'm glad to be an Edmonton Oilers — it's pretty cool," he added.

Frederic was selected No. 29 by the Bruins in the 2016 NHL draft and spent seven seasons with the team. The 27-year-old has tallied 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 57 games this season.

Trent Frederic unlikely to join the Oilers immediately due to injury

Trent Frederic is expected to arrive in Edmonton on Wednesday or Thursday, but he won’t be able to join the team on the ice right away due to an ankle injury.

He sustained the injury in late February during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. His status remains week-to-week, and he hopes to start skating with the Oilers soon.

"I'm still kind of figuring out every day when I can get back," he said of the injury sustained Feb. 25 against Toronto. "I haven't skated since the injury but hopefully can start skating here soon."

As part of the deal, the Devils retained 50% of Frederic’s remaining salary, which carries an average annual value of $2.3 million.

The addition of Frederic provides the Oilers with much-needed depth and toughness on the front line as they push for a deep playoff run alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton currently sits second in the Pacific Division.

