Oilers' Leon Draisaitl mourns the tragic death of German hockey star Tobias Eder

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl joined the global hockey community in mourning the loss of his fellow national team player, Tobias Eder. Draisaitl shared a post on Instagram expressing condolences for Eder's death on Wednesday morning.

“Ruhe in Frieden Tobi (Rest in peace Tobi)," Draisaitl wrote.

Leon Draisaitl's message for Tobias Eder. (Credit: IG/@drat_29)

26-year-old Eder was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. Eisbären Berlin, the German hockey club Eder played for, broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Dear Tobi, you will be missed. You always put a smile on everyone's face. That's how we will always remember you!” the post caption, originally in German, read.

The Deutscher Eishockey-Bund, the governing body for the German hockey league, also released a statement.

“The Deutscher Eishockey-Bund e. V (DEB) mourns the loss of Tobias Eder. The national player and striker of the Eisbären Berlin has passed away at the age of 26 after a serious illness. All employees, coaches, staff members and teammates within the DEB are stunned and shocked by the devastating news that has reached us,” the DEB statement read.

Eder’s diagnosis came after a routine physical during a training camp in August discovered a malignant tumor. The hockey forward began treatment immediately.

On Tuesday morning, the DEL had agreed to postpone Eisbaren Berlin’s game scheduled for Wednesday after Eder’s condition deteriorated significantly. The league and Eder’s club have asked people to refrain from approaching his family now.

Eder played for Red Bull Munich, Düsseldorf and won the German league hockey championship with Berlin last season. He has scored 73 goals in 296 games in the PENNY DEL.

Leon Draisaitl and Tobias Eder got their start in German hockey youth development

Draisaitl and Eder are examples of the DEB and DEL's efforts to promote grassroots hockey. Both players rose through the ranks of junior hockey in Germany before going on to play professionally and represent their country at the IIHF World Championships, albeit separately.

Draisaitl played for several junior affiliates of DEL teams and spent the 2011-12 season playing in the Deutsche Nachwuchsliga (DNL) or German Development League. He was named the league's Player of the Year in his debut season, with 21 goals and 56 points in 35 games.

"Eder went through the Young Talent national teams of the DEB and made his debut for the national team in 2021," the DEB said.

The German forward scored one goal during the 2024 IIHF World Championships.

