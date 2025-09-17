  • home icon
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl opens up about his 'magical' wedding - " Having all your favorite people in one place"

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Sep 17, 2025 19:41 GMT
Oilers
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl opens up about his 'magical' wedding - " Having all your favorite people in one place"

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl took a major step in his life this summer by marrying longtime girlfriend Celeste Dejardins.

The couple tied the knot on August 2 in France during an exquisite event. The outdoor ceremony was a treat for close friends and family in attendance.

Leon Draisaitl recalled the momentous occasion during an interview featured on the 32 Thought Podcast published on September 17. Draisaitl described his wedding during the conversation as follows:

“It was amazing. Honestly, the greatest weekend of our lives. You know, obviously, having all your favorite people in one place for three days, it's yeah, it was awesome. It was magical. The weather was great. Food was great. Vibes were really high."
The heartfelt description highlighted the significance of the event for the new Mr. and Mrs. Draisaitl.

Check out the Oilers’ stars' comments here from the 16:50 minute mark onwards.

A feature from Canadian channel CTV News provided highlights of the event:

With Leon Draisaitl’s vows now firmly intact, he will set on the business of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Alberta for the first time since 1990.

Leon Draisaitl married sweetheart, Celeste, after whirlwind romance

Leon Draisaitl and now now-wife Celeste have been dating for nearly a decade. The couple reportedly began dating in 2018 when IG posts featured the couple together.

It’s not known how the Oilers superstar met actress Celeste Desjardins. But the couple cross paths, and a spark lit up between them. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the lovebirds got engaged in July 2024 in a dreamy setting.

Celeste published details of the proposal in an IG post. The pictures showed images of the Spanish region of Mollarca, where Draisaitl popped the question.

Since last summer, Draisaitl and his bride-to-be have taken the time to plan their fairytale wedding. That dream came true as Draisaitl and Desjardins got officially hitched.

The couple shares a dog named Bowie.

Desjardins has taken a hiatus from her entertainment career as an actress. She could resume her acting endeavors now that she and her beau have said, “I do.”

Draisaitl will resume his NHL career this fall. The difference this season is that his biggest fan is no longer his fiancée. She is now his lovely wife.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

