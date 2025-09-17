Oilers' Leon Draisaitl opens up about his 'magical' wedding - " Having all your favorite people in one place"

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl took a major step in his life this summer by marrying longtime girlfriend Celeste Dejardins.The couple tied the knot on August 2 in France during an exquisite event. The outdoor ceremony was a treat for close friends and family in attendance.Leon Draisaitl recalled the momentous occasion during an interview featured on the 32 Thought Podcast published on September 17. Draisaitl described his wedding during the conversation as follows: “It was amazing. Honestly, the greatest weekend of our lives. You know, obviously, having all your favorite people in one place for three days, it's yeah, it was awesome. It was magical. The weather was great. Food was great. Vibes were really high.&quot;The heartfelt description highlighted the significance of the event for the new Mr. and Mrs. Draisaitl.Check out the Oilers’ stars' comments here from the 16:50 minute mark onwards.A feature from Canadian channel CTV News provided highlights of the event:With Leon Draisaitl’s vows now firmly intact, he will set on the business of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Alberta for the first time since 1990.Leon Draisaitl married sweetheart, Celeste, after whirlwind romanceLeon Draisaitl and now now-wife Celeste have been dating for nearly a decade. The couple reportedly began dating in 2018 when IG posts featured the couple together.It’s not known how the Oilers superstar met actress Celeste Desjardins. But the couple cross paths, and a spark lit up between them. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the lovebirds got engaged in July 2024 in a dreamy setting.Celeste published details of the proposal in an IG post. The pictures showed images of the Spanish region of Mollarca, where Draisaitl popped the question. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince last summer, Draisaitl and his bride-to-be have taken the time to plan their fairytale wedding. That dream came true as Draisaitl and Desjardins got officially hitched.The couple shares a dog named Bowie.Desjardins has taken a hiatus from her entertainment career as an actress. She could resume her acting endeavors now that she and her beau have said, “I do.”Draisaitl will resume his NHL career this fall. The difference this season is that his biggest fan is no longer his fiancée. She is now his lovely wife.