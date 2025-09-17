Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste recaps summer they will 'never stop talking about'

On Tuesday, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins posted a summer recap carousel on her Instagram capturing her most memorable moments of the past few months. The photos featured a mix of behind-the-scenes glimpses from her own wedding, as well as snapshots from ex-Oiler Warren Foegele’s wedding reception celebrations and a sunny getaway in the south of France.The carousel opened with a casual shot of Desjardins in a white tank and sweatpants, a getting-ready moment ahead of the big day. Another frame showed her embracing Draisaitl in her wedding gown followed by a snap of a robe embroidered with “Mrs. Draisaitl” hanging in the sunlight.“The summer we will never stop talking about ✨,” Celeste captioned the post.A poolside view and a full look at the French château venue and a shot of Leon and Celeste posing with a guest rounded out the set of pictures from their destination wedding.Further into the carousel, Desjardins shared scenes from Warren Foegele and Alexandra Servos’ Toronto wedding. One of the clicks featured a black-and-white booth picture with Leon and Celeste posing with friends. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also posted a chic hotel suite portrait, an ocean view from a yacht and relaxed group shots at a long dinner table outdoors. These moments came from a late-summer trip to Saint-Tropez where she and Draisaitl vacationed alongside Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren.Leon Draisaitl’s wife attended Oilers Foundation charity poker night in AlbertaThis week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle brought the hockey community together with a special charity poker tournament and Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins was among the prominent guests in attendance.The fundraiser was held on Tuesday at the River Cree Resort &amp; Casino in Enoch, Alberta. The event supported the Oilers Foundation’s Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, which helps provide equipment and opportunities for underprivileged youth across Alberta.The Foundation shared behind-the-scenes content on Instagram including red-carpet photos featuring Lauren and Celeste arriving with guests.Lauren later followed up with her own series of stories capturing poker tables stacked with chips, the buzzing crowd and intimate moments with friends. In one, she snapped a mirror selfie alongside Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla.For Celeste, the appearance comes shortly after she joined Lauren and other Oilers families at a private dinner earlier this month at Bar Trove, Kyle’s luxury restaurant in downtown Edmonton. She also shared a photo of the elaborate charcuterie spread from that evening.