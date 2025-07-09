Oilers prospect Isaac Howard excited about potentially starting NHL career alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

Isaac Howard is excited to start his NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers. He spoke to the media on Tuesday after being traded from Tampa Bay. Howard said playing with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is an amazing opportunity. He hopes to learn a lot from both players.

Ad

"Yeah. I mean, I think that's, that's an unreal opportunity," Howard said (Timestamp: 0:57 onwards). "I don't think you can get any better than that. You know, those are two of the best players in the world, right? you know, they could be the two best. It's pretty incredible.

"I can't wait to share the ice with Leon and Connor and pick their brains. They're both - They're different in their own ways, and they're so talented and so good."

Ad

Trending

The Oilers got Isaac Howard in exchange for Sam O’Reilly, and they immediately signed him on an entry-level contract starting in 2025-26 for the next three seasons.

Howard scored 26 goals in 37 games for Michigan State University last season, earning the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's hockey player. With that kind of production, he could develop into a solid forward for the team.

Howard was drafted 31st by Tampa Bay in 2022. He also won two gold medals playing for Team USA.

Ad

He said Edmonton was his first choice for an NHL team, and he looks forward to finding his fit.

"I think that's why I was so excited about this fit," Howard said (Timestamp: 4:32). "I watched every single Oilers playoff game the last couple years. You know, I think just watching, it's like it's such a high pace, skilled and fast, like, work ethic first.

Ad

"I think that's kind of exactly my game, and I think that's why this could be such a great fit, and you know, why I was really excited."

Ad

Isaac Howard talked about Gavin McKenna's move to Penn State

Recently, Isaac Howard tried to convince teammate Gavin McKenna to stay at Michigan State. McKenna chose Penn State instead, after signing a $700,000 NIL deal. Howard considers it great for college hockey, but said he prefers Michigan State more.

"I think it's going to be a good, cool challenge for college hockey," Howard said (Timestamp: 8:31). "Obviously, I think he should have went here in my opinion, but still cool nonetheless for the Big Ten and for college hockey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama