Oilers prospect Isaac Howard excited about potentially starting NHL career alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

Isaac Howard is excited to start his NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers. He spoke to the media on Tuesday after being traded from Tampa Bay. Howard said playing with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is an amazing opportunity. He hopes to learn a lot from both players.
"Yeah. I mean, I think that's, that's an unreal opportunity," Howard said (Timestamp: 0:57 onwards). "I don't think you can get any better than that. You know, those are two of the best players in the world, right? you know, they could be the two best. It's pretty incredible.
"I can't wait to share the ice with Leon and Connor and pick their brains. They're both - They're different in their own ways, and they're so talented and so good."
The Oilers got Isaac Howard in exchange for Sam O’Reilly, and they immediately signed him on an entry-level contract starting in 2025-26 for the next three seasons.
Howard scored 26 goals in 37 games for Michigan State University last season, earning the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's hockey player. With that kind of production, he could develop into a solid forward for the team.
Howard was drafted 31st by Tampa Bay in 2022. He also won two gold medals playing for Team USA.
He said Edmonton was his first choice for an NHL team, and he looks forward to finding his fit.
"I think that's why I was so excited about this fit," Howard said (Timestamp: 4:32). "I watched every single Oilers playoff game the last couple years. You know, I think just watching, it's like it's such a high pace, skilled and fast, like, work ethic first.
"I think that's kind of exactly my game, and I think that's why this could be such a great fit, and you know, why I was really excited."
Isaac Howard talked about Gavin McKenna's move to Penn State
Recently, Isaac Howard tried to convince teammate Gavin McKenna to stay at Michigan State. McKenna chose Penn State instead, after signing a $700,000 NIL deal. Howard considers it great for college hockey, but said he prefers Michigan State more.
"I think it's going to be a good, cool challenge for college hockey," Howard said (Timestamp: 8:31). "Obviously, I think he should have went here in my opinion, but still cool nonetheless for the Big Ten and for college hockey.
