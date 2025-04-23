Oilers' starting goalie for Game 2 not a "clear cut" decision, opines NHL analyst

Edmonton Oilers have a tough decision to make before Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado said it’s not clear who should start in the net. Stuart Skinner gave up six goals on 30 shots in Game 1. Corrado said a goalie change to Calvin Pickard should not be ruled out. He thinks both goalies have shown enough to compete for the job.

Ad

"I don't think it's a complete non-starter that you can't name a different goaltender—in this case, Calvin Pickard—for game two," Corrado said. "Like, Stuart Skinner didn't have a great night. You can't blame it all on the players. The goaltender has to give you a save at times."

Skinner was strong against the Kings in the regular season. He had a 1.95 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in two games. But his overall season stats were not as strong. Skinner finished the year with a .896 save percentage, his lowest in three seasons. Corrado mentioned Skinner's performance in last season and talked about expectations.

Ad

Trending

"We know Stuart Skinner is capable of more based on what we saw last season in the playoffs," Corrado said. "But what we saw in the regular season from both of these goaltenders leaves that competition wide open as far as who should get the net.

"And Calvin Pickard played well, especially down the stretch. He was the goaltender who was relied on for the Edmonton Oilers. He got 22 wins this year. He had a .900 save percentage. So it's not like it's clear-cut, this is Stuart Skinner's net,... It's wide open in Edmonton.

Ad

Ad

The Oilers need better goaltending to even the series. Corrado said that he doesn’t think the team can rely only on offense.

Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard's performance late in the season

Calvin Pickard had a rough outing in his last start, which was against the LA Kings. He allowed five goals on 36 shots in a 5-0 loss. The Oilers were short-handed in that game, which affected the result. Before that, Pickard had won five of six starts. He posted a 2.58 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage over his last seven games.

Ad

Corrado pointed out that Pickard played more often late in the season.

"And with how much you played Pickard down the stretch, you should feel confident—or at least somewhat confident—that you could make a goaltender change in the middle of the series and see if you get a better result that way," Corrado said.

Pickard finished the regular season with 22 wins. Now, the coaching staff has to decide between experience and recent form and Game 2 will show us if they made the right choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama