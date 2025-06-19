Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic didn’t hold back when asked about the Florida Panthers’ postgame trash talk. On Thursday morning, nearly a day after the Oilers’ Game 6 loss, Frederic acknowledged the Panthers’ reputation for "chirping," leaving him unimpressed.

Ad

"Yeah, there's some chirping going around, going on," Frederic told reporters. "I don't think it's anything crazy, like, anything more different than when, whenever I've played Florida in the past, and I've played them three years in a row."

Frederic kept his comments measured, and he made it clear he wasn’t rattled by Florida’s talk.

"I don't know, I guess they like to run, run their mouth, but I don't think they're, you know, anything different than the last couple of years," Frederic said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk took a jab at the Oilers in his postgame comments, pointing to their reliance on Connor McDavid.

"Our team was a team," Tkachuk said about Oilers dependency on their captain. "When things were getting hard for them, they looked to one guy (McDavid). But our team, we do it collectively ... (and) that's why we're lifting the Stanley Cup right now."

Ad

Florida didn't let the Panthers take the lead in the final two games and relied on deep contributions to seal back-to-back championships. Sam Bennett earned Conn Smythe honors with 15 playoff goals, while six Panthers scored at least 20 points in the postseason.

Frederic, acquired by Edmonton at the trade deadline from Boston, played his first postseason with the Oilers after missing most of the regular season due to injury. Though limited to one game before the playoffs, he returned in time to appear in all 22 postseason contests. He finished with one goal and three assists, adding size and grit to the Oilers’ bottom six.

Ad

NHL insider hinted at a potential Trent Frederic signing by the Oilers

Trent Frederic is close to signing an eight-year deal with the Oilers. The deal is expected to be worth between $3.5 and $4 million per year, according to Elliotte Friedman. Frank Seravalli later confirmed it through a post on X, saying the deal is almost done.

"Don't expect the #Oilers to announce a deal in the near future as they're engaging in talks with other current roster players, but as has been speculated, expect Trent Frederic's next deal to come in at 8 years and north of $3.5m but south of $4m in AAV," Seravalli's tweet reads.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Oilers believe Frederic can help the team long-term. The team sees value in Frederic’s size, effort and physical style of play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama