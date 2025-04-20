Oilers' Trent Frederic ready to thrive in potentially high-physicality-filled Round 1 Stanley Cup playoff clash against LA Kings

Edmonton Oilers trade deadline acquisition Trent Frederic will most likely play in the Stanley Cup playoffs opening round game against the Los Angeles Kings. The former Boston Bruins forward has only been in one game for the squad thus far and has been out of action since late February.

At the time of his trade, Frederic was dealing with an ankle injury. Coincidentally, he made his Oilers debut against the Kings themselves on 5th April. But his appearance was cut short as there was a fear of him exacerbating his injury. He played just 7:10 on the ice before being pulled from the game.

After appearing in the Oilers' practice skate on Saturday, the 27-year-old opened up about suiting up against the Kings. As one of the veteran players in the Bruins' lineup in the past few years, Frederic has played enough playoff hockey to get a feel for crucial physical games.

"Yeah, I mean it's playoffs," Frederic said. "I feel like whether you played physical in the regular season or not, especially early on in the series everyone's playing hard, everyone wants to win. It's the ultimate prize — this is why you play the whole regular season. It'll be good. I think the physicality, especially in the first game, second game, will be pretty high."

Frederic's player profile is one like the wingers of the past, who pulled off physical plays from tough corners and generated hits against their opponents to get control of the puck. He opened up about his likability towards physical plays, saying:

"I think for myself personally, when I move my feet, when I'm playing physical, when I'm into the game, I think that's when my best hockey comes out. Usually when I do those, the other stuff starts to roll over. Just try to bring that element and, like I said, the other stuff follows."

Trent Frederic makes feelings known about Oilers players helping him through injury

Coming into a team and having to sit out most of the first two months due to injury can be extremely challenging, but Trent Frederic has been able to keep his spirits high. He credited the Oilers locker room and staff for it.

"Yeah, I mean it's easy to get down, but a lot of good people in that room have cheered me up and got me back to where I need to be," Frederic said. "So there's a lot of positives in there. Obviously I was hoping to play a little bit more hockey before, but sometimes it doesn't work out that way."

After this season, Frederic will be an unrestricted free agent, with a current annual average value of $2.3 million. If he does well in the playoffs, the team may be motivated to offer him a contract.

