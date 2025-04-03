Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic opened up about the behind-the-scenes details regarding his trade deadline move from the Boston Bruins.

Frederic, who has yet to play for the Edmonton Oilers due to injury, talked about how events transpired, leading up to his move to Edmonton. A Sportsnet piece published on April 2 captured Frederic’s feelings:

“I was the first to go. So I wasn't really there when it all went down. I was rehabbing — I was actually in the cold tub, and everyone had already left after a game. That's when I found out.”

Trent Frederic’s comments underscore how the Bruins shipped virtually all high-profile veterans, including captain Brad Marchand, without much remorse.

Frederic added:

“So I didn't actually say goodbye to anyone. Charlie McAvoy was nice enough to drive me to the airport. So I got to see him, but that was about it.”

Since the trade, Frederic has spent his time rehabbing, looking to get back into the lineup as the Oilers close out the regular season and gear up for the playoffs. As such, Trent Frederic isn’t thinking too much beyond getting back in the lineup.

He concluded his thoughts by stating:

“After I got traded, I haven't talked to my agent too much. I don't really want to know anything.”

It remains unclear what the future holds for Frederic and the Edmonton Oilers. In the meantime, the gritty forward hopes he can contribute to the Oilers' postseason run as the club looks to bring home the Stanley Cup.

Trent Frederic nearing return to the Oilers’ lineup

Trent Frederic has been out of action since leaving the Bruins’ 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 25. He hasn’t hit the ice as he recovers from an undisclosed lower-body injury.

The injury, however, did not stop the Oilers from acquiring the 27-year-old free-agent-to-be, knowing he could be a valuable piece for the team in the postseason.

But it seems that Frederic could be in the lineup sooner. According to Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch, Frederic could hit the ice in the Oilers’ final game of their current road swing.

If that’s the case, Frederic could make his Oilers debut on April 7 against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. The Oilers play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night and then the LA Kings on Saturday night in a back-to-back weekend set.

Frederic’s return to the lineup cannot come at a better time as the team has been depleted, missing stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, along with top-pairing blue liner Mattias Ekholm, and starting goaltender Stuart Skinner.

