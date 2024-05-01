Oilers’ Zach Hyman open to coaching Shaquille O’Neal after NBA legend’s hilarious on-ice skit

Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman may have a new project lined up: Coaching NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Hyman reportedly said:

"If Shaq wants lessons, no problem. For free."

Hyman’s comments were made in reference to the moniker “Shaq Hyman.” O’Neal has used the moniker on appearances he’s made during TNT broadcasts.

In particular, Hyman referred to a skit on Tuesday night in which the basketball legend entered the set riding two skateboards and holding a hockey stick while wearing a helmet.

But, there’s a bigger story behind Shaq Hyman.

The nickname goes back to the days when Zach Hyman was part of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. At that time, Hyman played for the Toronto Marlies, the Leafs’ AHL affiliate.

Then-Marlies’ coach, Sheldon Keefe, recalls Hyman’s play (per Yahoo):

"When I was with the Marlies, we called him ‘Shaq Hyman’ for a reason because he got to the pain more and better than anybody."

The comparison was drawn largely to the way O’Neal played during his legendary NBA career. Now, O’Neal is happy to be known as “Shaq Hyman,” while, Zach Hyman is willing to coach O’Neal on the ice.

“He’s great, he just keeps improving,” Hyman commented on O’Neal’s progress.

“First he was in shoes, then he was on skateboards, so next he’ll be on real skates.”

So far, it’s been nothing but praise from the 50-goal-scorer Zach Hyman for Shaq Hyman.

“I’m a huge Shaq fan, obviously an incredible basketball player and incredible panelist on TNT," Hyman said.

Zach Hyman and the Oilers looking to wrap up their first-round series

The real Zach Hyman will be in action tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers head into game 5 with a 3-1 series lead. They’ll be looking to close out the series and await the winner for the Vancouver Canucks-Nashville Predators series.

So far this postseason, Hyman has followed up his 50-goal regular season with six tallies, leading the team. He’s been a fixture on Connor McDavid’s line, benefitting from one of the best playmakers in league history.

McDavid was quoted on NHL.com, stating:

"It’s a great opportunity on home ice to close out the series."

McDavid knows how important it is to move in for the kill when the time is right.

"You never want to give a team life, you never want to give an opportunity to get themselves going again."

He concluded:

"It’s a big game for us."

The Oilers would like to take advantage of home ice and send the Kings packing. The Oilers could benefit from a few extra days of rest, particularly with the Canucks-Predators series slated for one more game.