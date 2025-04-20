Oliver Ekman-Larsson injury update: Toronto Maple Leafs get much-needed reinforcement ahead of Round 1 Battle of Ontario

The Toronto Maple Leafs have received some good news regarding the status of Oliver Ekman-Larsson heading into Game 1 of their first-round series with the Ottawa Senators.

The veteran defenseman is expected to play, returning to the Maple Leafs lineup after missing the last four games of the regular season due to an upper-body injury. He last suited up on April 9 during Toronto's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Tampa Bay, where he logged a heavy workload, seeing 25:14 minutes of action.

It appears the ailment was nothing too serious and more of a precaution with all of the focus shifting towards the postseason. Ekman-Larsson's return to the lineup will presumably come in his regular third pairing role alongside Simon Benoit while also quarterbacking the second power play unit.

TSN Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters shared on X (formerly Twitter) the injury update head coach Craig Berube provided on Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

"Craig Berube says he's expecting Ekman-Larsson to play tonight," Masters wrote.

Ekman-Larsson is in the first season of the four-year, $14,000,000 contract he signed with the Maple Leafs as a UFA in the 2024 offseason. He'll bring his 49 games of playoff experience and championship pedigree to the table for a Maple Leafs team looking to break through and make a deep run this postseason.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson says he's ready to go

Oliver Ekman-Larsson confirmed that he feels good ahead of Sunday night's series opener.

After practicing with the team on Saturday, all signs were pointing to a return to action, and we've now gotten that confirmation. TSN Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters shared what the 33-year-old had to say during his pregame media availability on X.

"Smiling Ekman-Larsson on Game 1 status: “You’ll have to wait and see”... Says he’s feeling good," Masters wrote.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson has had a very strong first season in Toronto, producing 29 points (four goals, 25 assists) in 77 games, while having a +14 rating in his 21:04 of average ice time. He also provided a physical element, delivering 108 hits and 83 blocked shots throughout the campaign.

The Maple Leafs will have Ekman-Larsson back in the fold when they host the Ottawa Senators in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

