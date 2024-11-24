"On-ice officials were adamant": Elliotte Friedman makes his feelings known about Quinn Hughes controversial ejection for back checking Josh Norris

The Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators matchup on Saturday featured a controversial ejection of Canucks captain Quinn Hughes for boarding Senators forward Josh Norris.

The incident occurred in the first period when Hughes checked Norris from behind into the boards behind the Canucks net. Norris crashed into the boards, resulting in a cut on his face.

The on-ice officials assessed a 5-minute major penalty and game misconduct to Hughes for boarding. According to NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman, the officials felt the injury resulting from the hit warranted the ejection.

Friedman wrote on X:

"I didn't think this was deserving of a game misconduct, but on-ice officials were adamant this was a major because Norris was cut on face...And, as per rule 41.5, a boarding major resulting "in an injury to the face or head of an opponent" means an automatic game misconduct."

Despite Hughes' ejection, the Canucks led 1-0 after the first period. It remains to be seen how losing Hughes will impact the team over the final two periods.

Fans react to Elliotte Friedman's analysis on Quinn Hughes controversial ejection

Elliotte Friedman's analysis of Quinn Hughes' controversial ejection has sparked strong reactions from fans.

Many fans argued with the Quinn Hughes' ejection, calling the NHL rulessoft.

One fan tweeted:

"That’s a dumb rule, SO SOFT."

Another fan wrote,

"It absolutely deserved a game lol, it's not even close Elliott. Norris doesn't end up anywhere near there without the "help" from Hughes."

"Feel like they should change that to add intent. Even though it’s subjective it helps the obvious cases like this where Hughes didn’t mean to do that" one fan wrote.

"I get that’s the current interpretation but they really need to change that so it doesn’t include guys getting cut by their own visor or really anything that wouldn’t have happened if they were wearing a full face mask. It makes no sense. That’s not an injury." another fan wrote.

"It is a dumb rule that external injury is what elevates the penalty. Visors sometimes do more damage than dasher. Also rich that officials decide to go by the book in this case" a user commented.

"Elliott saw the blue and white jersey and thought it was the leafs lol he got a little excited there." another user wrote.

Overall, the reactions show how divisive judgment calls like this can be.

