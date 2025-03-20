"One of the best days of our lives": Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline shares throwback photo from couple's wedding day

Since the deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau in a tragic road accident in August, the Gaudreau family has been paying special tributes to the memory of their loved ones.

On Wednesday, Matthew’s wife, Madeline, posted a throwback picture from their wedding day in 2021. In the photo, Madeline wore a strapless white wedding gown with a long train and held a bouquet in one hand and Matthew’s hand in another. Gaudreau was dressed in a black tuxedo as he walked alongside Madeline.

“One of the best days of our lives,” she wrote in the caption.

“Ilysm @mattygaudreau11,” she added.

via Instagram /@mogaudreau

It was an outdoor venue with a floral arch and brick walls. Bridesmaids and groomsmen were present, and one of the bridesmaids adjusted Madeline’s veil.

Madeline and Matthew Gaudreau met while they were still teenagers and eventually married on July 17, 2021. Their son, Tripp, was born on Dec. 31, 2024, six months after Matthew died alongside his brother in a road accident near Salem County, New Jersey. The brothers were cycling in the evening before their sister Katie’s wedding when an alleged drunk driver hit them with his truck.

In January, the driver, Sean Higgins, rejected a plea deal that would have resulted in a 35-year prison sentence. He pleaded not guilty, and the case is proceeding toward trial.

Matthew Gaudreau’s mother pens emotional note ahead of Omaha Lancers tribute game

Earlier last week, the Omaha Lancers announced a tribute game for the late Matthew Gaudreau, set for April 5 against Dubuque. As part of the tribute, the Lancers will wear special edition Gaudreau warmup jerseys before the matchup.

These jerseys will later be auctioned, with all proceeds going to the John & Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. The Lancers recently revealed the custom design of the jerseys which features "GAUDREAU" and the number "11" in black and orange on the back.

On Saturday, Matthew’s mother, Jane Gaudreau, shared a post from SPM Hockey’s Instagram account featuring the custom jerseys.

“So many great memories watching you play for the @omahalancers. Looking forward to honoring you on April 5th ❤️," Jane wrote.

Matthew Gaudreau played for the Lancers from 2011 to 2013. During his time with them in the USHL, he played 106 games, scoring 15 goals and recording 25 assists. The upcoming tribute game will be a way for the organization and fans to remember his legacy.

