"To the boy that saved me": Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline pens emotional note on 'national son's day' for her child Tripp

On Tuesday, late NHL star Matthew Gaudreau’s wife Madeline posted a special note on Instagram stories on the occasion of the National Son’s day. It featured a picture of her son Trip holding one of her fingers in his fist.

Matthew Gaudreau and his brother Johnny died in a tragic road accident near Salem County last August. In December, Matthew’s wife Madeline welcomed their only child, Tripp Matthew Gaudreau, four months after his father’s death.

With the picture of the mother-son holding hands, Madeline wrote:

“To the boy that saved me. National sons day,” tagging Mathhew’s Instagram account.

via Instagram /@mogaudreau

Earlier in December, Madeline Gaudreau announced the birth of their son with a photo of baby Tripp holding her hand while a wooden sign beside him that read, "He’s here."

“Tripp Matthew 🤍🦋Mommy & Daddy’s world,” she wrote in the caption.

Matthew’s mother Jane Gaudreau also posted a message welcoming her grandson on her Instagram stories.

“Mom-Mom & Pop-Pop's hearts are overflowing with love for you, Tripp Matthew. We are so incredibly proud of you and your mommy and I know your Daddy is too! 💙,” Jane wrote.

Matthew Gaudreau’s sister pens tear-jerking note in memory of her late brothers

Earlier last month, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s sister Katie shared an emotional message on Instagram story about her grief following the loss of her brothers. She wrote that she will never feel completely happy again and that the way she once felt joy for others has changed since the Aug. 29 tragedy.

Katie mentioned that she's trying to be kind to herself through the grieving process and hopes that those around her understand it.

“When you lose the loss of love that I did, you'll never be 100% happy again,” Katie wrote.

"No matter what the good news is, I get upset because I used to be such a happy person. My favorite thing about the 'old Katie' was being happy for others' happiness, which is what has changed most about me.”

She mentioned that people who haven't experienced such a loss might not fully grasp how grief changes happiness. She also thanked those who accepted her pain and supported her through it.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau died in a cycling accident in New Jersey near their family home the day before Katie’s wedding, after they were hit by a truck. In January, the driver Sean Higgins pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and homicide charges. Prosecutors said that he had been drinking and driving aggressively before hitting the Gaudreau brothers.

