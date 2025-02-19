"Used to be such a happy person": Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie pens tear-jerking note about grief and loss following tragic loss of her brothers

Johnny Gaudreau's sister, Katie, shared a message on her Instagram story about her grief after losing her brothers, Johnny and Matthew. She wrote that she will never feel 100% happy again and she misses how she used to feel joy for others before the Aug. 29 tragedy, but things have completely changed for her.

"When you lose the loss of love that I did, you'll never be 100% happy again," Katie wrote on Wednesday. "No matter what the good news is, I get upset because I used to be such a happy person. My favorite thing about the 'old Katie' was being happy for others' happiness, which is what has changed most about me."

Katie Gaudreau also thanked those who understood her pain and accepted that her happiness had changed.

"I have to be kind with myself through this journey of grief and hope my people understand," Katie wrote. "I've realized that those in your life who don't understand that your happiness can't be 100% have never experienced the type of loss that you have.

"I'm thankful for my circle that realizes having 50% happiness is enough, and sometimes I can't handle happiness like the 'old Katie' once did."

Katie shared on her Instagram story @kgaudreau13

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau died in a cycling accident in New Jersey. The accident happened near their family home, the day before Katie’s wedding. The loss has deeply affected her and she sees grief as a journey and hopes people understand her feelings.

In January, Sean M. Higgins pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and homicide charges. Prosecutors said that he was drinking and driving aggressively before hitting them. His blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit and he failed a sobriety test.

Johnny played for the Columbus Blue Jackets before the tragedy. He was about to start his third season and team up with old teammate Sean Monahan.

Katie’s message shows how grief changes a person and that she finds comfort in people who support her.

Team USA honored Johnny Gaudreau

Before the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA honored Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. Johnny’s jersey was hung in the locker room and players felt his presence everywhere. His father, Guy Gaudreau, was invited to a team dinner before its Feb. 12 game, where hockey legends spoke.

Guy was emotional and thankful for the support.

"I called my wife, I said, 'This is crazy, they wanted me in the team picture,'" Guy said, via NHL.com "I was just honored that my son was that good that they respected him enough to say, put his dad in the picture."

Players consider the brothers as an important part of USA Hockey and want to win for them.

"It's pretty cool the players still look up to him (Johnny) and respect him as a player and really wanted him here to be part of their team," Guy said. "You walk in the locker room, they have his jersey hanging.

Auston Matthews gave Johnny's jersey to Brady Tkachuk after his MVP performance against Finland.

The USA will face Canada in the championship game in Boston on Thursday.

