Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella has built a reputation in the NHL. Thanks to his outlandish and outspoken personality, Tortorella often polarizes fans and analysts whenever he takes to the mic.

Tortorella opened up about the challenges and perceptions surrounding coaching in the NHL.

As the coaching carousel claims multiple HC roles year after year, Tortorella, while speaking to the media, shed light on what he views as a prevalent issue within the league.

"I think coaching has and I think coaching always will be one of the most disrespected positions in the game. It's easy to do, easy to get rid of the guy," Tortorella said (h/t Chris Johnston).

Tortorella's words carry weight, drawing attention to the often turbulent nature of coaching in the league. While players receive the lion's share of attention and accolades, coaches often only find themselves under the spotlight when things go south.

Tortorella has experienced the highs and lows of coaching in the NHL. From guiding the Tampa Bay Lightning to a Stanley Cup victory in 2004 to being a victim of the coaching carousel on several occasions, John Tortorella's journey epitomizes the rollercoaster ride that comes with being an NHL head coach.

For now, Tortorella finds himself in a position of comfort. With the Flyers sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division, the team looks well on its way to securing a playoff berth this season.

John Tortorella refuses to entertain questions from journalist involved in Cutter Gauthier trade saga

Following the Philadelphia Flyers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, John Tortorella caused a stir by ignoring the question posed by journalist Anthony SanFilippo.

Earlier in the year, SanFilippo spread unverified news about former Flyers player Kevin Hayes' involvement in Gauthier's shock trade out of Philadelphia.

This sparked outrage among fans, and Hayes reported receiving death threats over the same. Gauthier, however, came forward to explain that Hayes had no role in the trade.

Tortorella later confronted SanFilippo during a press conference and voiced his frustration. He said:

“It’s bullsh*t. It pisses me off that you guys throw that sh*t around and affect someone’s life. Kevin and I had a problem, we couldn’t come to an agreement on how to play... That’s what you guys don’t understand, you say something, and you’re going to sit there and say you have the right sources. I call bullsh*t."

Tortorella has continued to avoid questions from SanFilippo since and has shown that he and his team are not to be messed with.