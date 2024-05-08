One key stat perfectly encapsulates Colorado Avalanche's epic comeback against Dallas Stars

The Colorado Avalanche pulled off an epic comeback against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their second-round NHL playoff series.

Down 3-0 early in the first period, it looked like the Avalanche were headed for a blowout loss. However, they retaliated by netting two goals during the second period and added another in the third, leading to an overtime 4-3 win.

This feat is not an isolated incident for the Avalanche. In fact, one key stat perfectly encapsulates their remarkable ability to stage comebacks.

Throughout the regular season and postseason combined, the Avalanche have now accomplished the extraordinary feat of coming back from a 3+ goal deficit a staggering five times. No other team in NHL history has achieved this more than three times in a single season.

The Colorado Avalanche's comebacks have been nothing short of astonishing. On Nov. 18, they were trailing the Dallas Stars 3-0 but rallied to win 6-3. On Jan. 13, they faced a similar 3-0 deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs but clawed their way back to a 5-3 victory.

On March 13, they overcame a 3-0 hole against the Vancouver Canucks, ultimately prevailing 4-3 in overtime. And on March 24, they staged a comeback against the Pittsburgh Penguins, erasing a 4-0 deficit to win 5-4 in overtime.

MacKinnon echoes Colorado Avalanche's historic 3-goal comeback performances

Nathan MacKinnon drew comparisons to the team's previous three-goal deficit comebacks following their epic Game 1 victory against the Dallas Stars.

MacKinnon's optimism and belief in his team's ability to overcome adversity were evident in his postgame comments.

"I think against Dallas and then all playoffs we've been pretty good from down a few. Tonight was no different," MacKinnon said.

"It would have been easy to fold after that first period, but we felt like we were playing better than the score showed. We wanted to see it through, and definitely happy to get the comeback," MacKinnon added.

Colorado Avalanche head coach, Jared Bednar, acknowledged the team's slow start in Game 1 but praised their ability to capitalize on opportunities as the game progressed:

"It took us a little while to get to our game tonight. They capitalized on their chances in the first period, and we capitalized on some opportunities in the second and third."

Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin, Nathan MacKinnon and Miles Wood each had a goal for the Colorado Avalanche. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev also played a crucial role, making 19 saves throughout the game.

The Game 2 of the best-of-seven playoff series is scheduled to take place in Dallas on Thursday.