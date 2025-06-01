One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray hypes up Oilers and Connor McDavid in Stanley Cup prophecy

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have punched their tickets to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. It seems American actor Chad Michael Murray is backing the Oilers to come away with the title this time.

Ad

In a recent video circulating on X, Murray is seen speaking into a mic at a casual restaurant-style fan event.

“I spent a lot of time in Canada. Vancouver, Toronto, Nova Scotia. I’ve been to Edmonton, about to win a Stanley Cup,” Murray said.

The crowd cheered. When a fan asked if he was an Oilers fan, Murray responded:

“I pay attention. But well look, Connor McDavid, he might be the man. Oh yeah.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chad Michael Murray is best known for playing Lucas Scott in “One Tree Hill”, Tristin in “Gilmore Girls”, and Charlie in “Dawson’s Creek”. He starred in popular films like “A Cinderella Story” with Hilary Duff and “House of Wax”. More recently, he acted in “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman”, Netflix's “Mother of the Bride” and “The Merry Gentlemen”.

He currently stars in “Sullivan’s Crossing”. Murray also wrote a graphic novel “Everlast” and a novel “American Drifter”. The actor lives in Buffalo, NY, with his wife Sarah Roemer and their three kids.

Ad

Connor McDavid faces criticism from columnist Greg Cote

Miami sports columnist Greg Cote once again targeted Oilers captain Connor McDavid ahead of the Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Last year, after the Panthers won Game 7, Cote stirred controversy by calling McDavid “McOverrated.” Despite McDavid leading the 2025 playoffs in points and delivering clutch performances, Cote remains unconvinced.

In his latest column, Cote doubled down on his previous take. He wrote:

Ad

“McOverrated does not mean McDavid isn’t great. He is. But enough with the McJesus, next-Gretzky hyberbole. He isn’t perfect. Nothing special defensively. Prone to turning the puck over. Oh, and this minor thing: NO CHAMPIONSHIPS. Zero Stanley Cups in his 10th NHL season.”

Cote claimed that without a championship, McDavid’s legacy would remain incomplete. He believes only a Stanley Cup win could remove the “McOverrated” label.

Ad

“Unless he triumphs during the next two or three weeks, the hole in McJesus’ resume’ and legacy will remain a crater. Without a Stanley Cup win...McOverrated,” Cole added.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers will begin their shot at redemption on Wednesday, hosting the Panthers at Rogers Place for Game 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama