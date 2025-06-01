One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray hypes up Oilers and Connor McDavid in Stanley Cup prophecy

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have punched their tickets to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. It seems American actor Chad Michael Murray is backing the Oilers to come away with the title this time.
In a recent video circulating on X, Murray is seen speaking into a mic at a casual restaurant-style fan event.
“I spent a lot of time in Canada. Vancouver, Toronto, Nova Scotia. I’ve been to Edmonton, about to win a Stanley Cup,” Murray said.
The crowd cheered. When a fan asked if he was an Oilers fan, Murray responded:
“I pay attention. But well look, Connor McDavid, he might be the man. Oh yeah.”
Chad Michael Murray is best known for playing Lucas Scott in “One Tree Hill”, Tristin in “Gilmore Girls”, and Charlie in “Dawson’s Creek”. He starred in popular films like “A Cinderella Story” with Hilary Duff and “House of Wax”. More recently, he acted in “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman”, Netflix's “Mother of the Bride” and “The Merry Gentlemen”.
He currently stars in “Sullivan’s Crossing”. Murray also wrote a graphic novel “Everlast” and a novel “American Drifter”. The actor lives in Buffalo, NY, with his wife Sarah Roemer and their three kids.
Connor McDavid faces criticism from columnist Greg Cote
Miami sports columnist Greg Cote once again targeted Oilers captain Connor McDavid ahead of the Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Oilers and Florida Panthers.
Last year, after the Panthers won Game 7, Cote stirred controversy by calling McDavid “McOverrated.” Despite McDavid leading the 2025 playoffs in points and delivering clutch performances, Cote remains unconvinced.
In his latest column, Cote doubled down on his previous take. He wrote:
“McOverrated does not mean McDavid isn’t great. He is. But enough with the McJesus, next-Gretzky hyberbole. He isn’t perfect. Nothing special defensively. Prone to turning the puck over. Oh, and this minor thing: NO CHAMPIONSHIPS. Zero Stanley Cups in his 10th NHL season.”
Cote claimed that without a championship, McDavid’s legacy would remain incomplete. He believes only a Stanley Cup win could remove the “McOverrated” label.
“Unless he triumphs during the next two or three weeks, the hole in McJesus’ resume’ and legacy will remain a crater. Without a Stanley Cup win...McOverrated,” Cole added.
Connor McDavid and the Oilers will begin their shot at redemption on Wednesday, hosting the Panthers at Rogers Place for Game 1.
