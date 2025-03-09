"Ottawa is so lucky to have you both": Alex Tuch's wife Kiley pens heartfelt parting message for Dylan Cozens and partner after his trade to Senators

  • home icon
By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Mar 09, 2025 11:14 GMT
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
The Buffalo Sabres traded forward Dylan Cozens to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker on deadline day. His now-former teammate and Sabres alternate captain Alex Tuch’s wife Kiley had a sweet parting message for Cozens and his partner Jules.

The Cozens and the Tuchs share a warm bond. On Saturday, Kiley posted a collage of three pictures on her Instagram stories featuring special moments of the Tuch family with Cozens and his partner.

via Instagram /@kylieetuch
The first picture saw Jules petting the Tuchs’ golden retriever while the next photo featured Dylan Cozens sharing a sweet moment with Alex Tuch’s son Tripp who was in his father’s arms.

“Auntie jules & uncle dylan. Ottawa is so lucky to have you both,” Kiley wrote with a white heart emoji.
“Doesn’t feel real,” she added, followed by three crying emojis.

In the last click, Jules can be seen holding Tripp in her arms, possibly taken during a Christmas gathering at the Tuchs’ place.

Cozens was in the second year of a seven-year contract with a $7.1 million AAV during the trade. His deal includes a five-team no-trade clause that begins in 2027-28.

Dylan Cozens makes instant impact on Senators debut

Dylan Cozens made his Ottawa Senators debut in a 4-3 overtime win against the New York Rangers, just 24 hours after being traded from Buffalo. The 23-year-old contributed an assist and a career-high nine hits in his first game with his new team.

Cozens arrived in Ottawa late Friday and went straight into action Saturday. He logged 17:27 of ice time and went 5-for-9 in faceoffs. Following the game, Cozens shared how excited he was for his new chapter in Ottawa.

“It felt great,” Cozens siad. “You couldn’t have drawn it up any better with a little comeback win in overtime for the first one. I’m so happy and excited to be part of this group and do something special here.” [H/T Ottawa Citizen]
“These big, meaningful games, you just get up for them so much more,” Cozens added. “You get so excited to play every night and go to war. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Fans also welcomed him with cheers on the night when he stepped onto the ice, and he received another ovation when shown on the scoreboard.

